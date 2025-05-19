Submit Release
Dentsply Sirona to Participate in the 2025 Stifel Jaws & Paws Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that the Company will participate in the 2025 Stifel Jaws & Paws Conference. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 9:45 am ET.

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast and an audio webcast replay by visiting the Investors section of the Dentsply Sirona website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s innovative products provide high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:
Andrea Daley
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1-704-591-8631
InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com 


