Power Partnerships: The Dealmakers Ignite Global Growth from Malta’s Innovation Hub

The 2025 Investors Roundtable in Malta sets the stage for high-impact business alliances, unlocking global capital through cross-sector collaboration.

Together with FinanceMalta, we’re curating a platform where world-class capital meets regional ingenuity to unlock exponential growth.” — Dr. Tillmann Lauk, LL.M.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dealmakers, the world’s leading private network of elite investors and business innovators, announces its flagship event: the Investors Roundtable in Malta, in strategic cooperation with FinanceMalta. Designed to catalyze business transformation through innovation and investment, this exclusive event is where global ambition meets localized opportunity.

Where Visionaries Converge to Scale What’s Next

In an era where the speed of innovation determines the success of entire industries, The Dealmakers are doubling down on their mission to connect capital with innovation. This year’s next Investors Roundtable lands in Valletta, the capital of Malta—a country rapidly emerging as a strategic innovation hub for finance, blockchain, AI, cybersecurity, green energy, and digital economy.

Through this high-level gathering, the Investors Roundtable aims to build a bridge between international investors, venture capitalists, family offices, fund managers, founders, policymakers, and diplomats, paving the way for meaningful partnerships across borders and sectors.

Why Malta? Why Now?

Backed by FinanceMalta, the event puts a spotlight on Malta's robust regulatory framework, pro-business policies, and strategic location between Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Malta’s innovation-friendly ecosystem makes it an ideal host for discussions around next-gen technologies and investment vehicles poised to reshape industries.

"Malta is more than a location—it's a launchpad for scalable innovation,” says Dr. Tillmann Lauk, LL.M., Co-Founder at The Dealmakers. “Together with FinanceMalta, we’re curating a platform where world-class capital meets regional ingenuity to unlock exponential growth."

Exclusive Format, Real Outcomes

This isn’t a conference — it’s a deal-making experience. The event features:

• Closed-door roundtable sessions with actionable investment insights

• High-potential project presentations from select innovators across sectors

• One-on-one curated networking for investors and founders

• Market intelligence briefings from thought leaders

• Signature cocktail reception in an exclusive Valletta setting

The Dealmakers’ zero-commission ethos remains the backbone of the experience—ensuring transparent, long-term relationships that prioritize value over volume.

“By removing middlemen, we empower decision-makers to act directly. It’s not just about speed—it's about trust,” adds Lauk.

The Future is Built in the Room

In a world increasingly fragmented by complexity, The Dealmakers are building a global community driven by results, relationships, and resilience. The Malta Roundtable is more than a gathering—it’s a movement of action-driven leaders ready to scale solutions that matter.

Whether you're an investor seeking the next frontier or a founder pushing the boundaries of innovation, this is your invitation to join the conversation that shapes the future.

Event Details

🗓️ Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

📍 Location: Valletta, Malta

🎯 Attendance: By invitation only

🤝 In Strategic Cooperation With: FinanceMalta

🌐 Website: www.thedealmakers.org

Let’s Build What Matters—Together.

📞 +971 50 865 3204

📧 connect@thedealmakers.org

🔗 Register now – limited seats available



Legal Disclaimer:

