In-Depth Analysis Of The Treasury & Risk Management Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025

Over the past years, the treasury and risk management market size has witnessed strong growth. The market size, which stood at $5.86 billion in 2024, is anticipated to grow to $6.34 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. Factors contributing to its growth include global economic volatility, regulatory compliance requirements, complexity in financial instruments, and an increased focus on liquidity management, market expansion, and globalization.

Where Is The Treasury And Risk Management Market Headed In The Future?

Strong growth is also projected in the coming years for the treasury and risk management market size. It is expected to rise to $8.99 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.1%. Factors such as cybersecurity threats, fraud prevention, a dynamic regulatory environment, integration with business intelligence, economic uncertainty, market fluctuations, and a focus on environmental, social, and governance esg risks are predicting the growth in the forecast period.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Treasury And Risk Management Market?

The growth of the treasury and risk management market is also heavily influenced by the banking sector. The banking industry, comprising financial institutions like commercial banks, investment banks and credit unions, offers various financial services to individuals, businesses, and governments. Treasury and risk management solutions in banking assist financial organizations in managing their treasury operations and optimizing risk management strategies, while complying with banking regulatory requirements. These processes contribute to financial stability and profitability which propels market growth further.

Who Are The Key Players In The Treasury And Risk Management Market?

The industry boasts several major players including Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., FIS Global Inc., Oracle Corporation, PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, SAP SE, Fiserv Inc., Calypso Technology Inc., Kyriba Corporation, Mors Software Inc., Wolters Kluwer N.V., Q2 Software Inc., Riskonnect Inc., Silverlake Axis Limited, SmartStream Technologies Inc., Temenos AG, and others.

How Is The Treasury And Risk Management Market Segmented?

The segmented treasury and risk management market covered in this report includes:

1 By Type: Treasury, Investment Management, Risk And Compliance

2 By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

3 By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises SMEs

4 By Application: Account Management, Cash And Liquidity Management, Compliance And Risk Management, Financial Resource Management

5 By End User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Retail And E-Commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing And Automotive, Other End Users

The subsegments of the market include:

1 By Treasury: Cash Management, Debt Management, Liquidity Management

2 By Investment Management: Portfolio Management, Fund Management, Asset Allocation

3 By Risk And Compliance: Credit Risk Management, market Risk Management, Operational Risk Management, Regulatory Compliance Management

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Treasury And Risk Management Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America dominated the treasury and risk management market in 2024. However, the report covers other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

