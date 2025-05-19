Toobit Strengthens European Presence as Platinum Sponsor of Dutch Blockchain Week 2025





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange, will be participating in the upcoming Dutch Blockchain Week 2025 (DBW25) happening from May 19 to 25 as a Platinum Sponsor. The exchange will also be hosting a booth happening at the event's Dutch Blockchain Summit, which will be held at Amsterdam's Meervaart Theater on May 21 and 22.

DBW25 is one of Europe's leading blockchain gatherings, bringing together industry leaders, developers, investors, and regulators to explore innovations in digital assets and decentralized technologies. Organized by the BCNL Foundation, the largest Web3 ecosystem in the Netherlands, the event will serve as a hub for collaboration and knowledge-sharing, showcasing the evolving role of blockchain technology in finance and beyond.

"We're excited to be part of Dutch Blockchain Week, where some of the most important conversations around blockchain technology take place," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer of Toobit. "We look forward to building on meaningful discussions and exploring new innovations and opportunities in the space."

Toobit's participation in the event comes on the heels of its successful participation in Web3 Amsterdam earlier this year, where the exchange similarly took on the role of Platinum Sponsor. The cryptoasset exchange had then mentioned its burgeoning presence in the Netherlands, as well as its intent to reach out to physically meet and engage its collaborators within the European crypto ecosystem.

Dutch Blockchain Week provides a key platform for discussing emerging trends in security, accessibility, and innovations in crypto trading. Toobit joins a global network of professionals shaping the future of digital finance, contributing to the industry's ongoing evolution. At the event, Toobit will also showcase its latest trading solutions, explore partnerships, and connect with the broader blockchain community.

For more information on Dutch Blockchain Week 2025, visit https://dutchblockchainweek.com/

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

