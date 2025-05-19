Ducommun to Participate in B. Riley Securities Annual Investor Conference

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) announced today that Suman Mookerji, the Company’s senior vice president and chief financial officer will participate in the upcoming B. Riley Securities Annual Investor Conference on May 22, 2025, with one-on-one investor meetings scheduled throughout the day.

Institutional investors are welcome to contact B. Riley Securities to arrange one-on-one meetings with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com.

Contacts

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

657.335.3665, SMookerji@ducommun.com

Legal Disclaimer:

