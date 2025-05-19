Airtory Launches AdCTV – World's Leading CTV Ad Builder, Revolutionizing Creative Development for Connected TV

LONDON, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airtory proudly announces the launch of AdCTV, its new and improved CTV Ad Builder, developed to become the world’s leading platform for Connected TV advertising. Purpose-built by Airtory to simplify and accelerate the creation of Rich Media CTV and Display ad creation, AdCTV enables advertisers to build high-impact, interactive creatives faster and more efficiently than ever before. With its innovative features and streamlined interface, AdCTV empowers advertisers to create stunning, high-performance CTV creatives that seamlessly run across any CTV environment.

The redesigned AdCTV Canvas serves as the centerpiece of the platform, offering an intuitive, singular view of all creative pages, along with a top toolbar for quick access to essential features. Enhanced components like Image, Carousel, and Video are now accessible through the new Widgets icon, making ad creation smoother and more efficient. A consolidated Properties Panel provides intuitive control, ensuring that users can design, edit, and deploy ads with minimal friction.

AdCTV’s new Brand Kits allow advertisers to maintain brand consistency effortlessly, while the Layouts feature enables users to save custom ad structures for streamlined future projects. With a visually enhanced Card View, an integrated Notification Panel, and the ability to instantly preview ads in real-time, AdCTV dramatically reduces development time, making it the go-to solution for CTV creatives.

AdCTV continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in CTV advertising, solidifying Airtory’s position as the market leader in interactive and engaging ad experiences.

About Airtory.

Airtory is a leading creative technology company that offers platforms to empowers brands, agencies, and publishers to quickly design, deploy, and optimize interactive ad experiences - Streamlining ad creation while reducing production time and costs.

Seamlessly integrating with major ad servers, DSPs, and SSPs, Airtory delivers high-impact ad solutions at scale. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Airtory is redefining ad creation through automation and data-driven insights.

For more information, visit www.airtory.com, www.socialdisplay.com or www.adctv.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: craig@airtory.com

