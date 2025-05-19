Communications and Digital Technologies celebrates World Telecommunications and Information Society Day

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, joins the global community in celebrating the World Telecommunications and Information Society Day. The digital shift affects all aspects of society, from education and employment to healthcare and governance.

17 May 2025 marks 56 years since the United General Assembly declared the 17 of May as the World Telecommunications and Information Society Day. This year’s theme “Gender Equality in Digital Transformation” resonates with our plight to fight digital imbalances in South Africa. Digital Gender inclusion still face numerous barriers: barriers to access, devices, trade, healthcare, employment and education for many women and girl-children.

Information Communications Technologies have the transformative power to break these barriers.

“We have over the years witnessed the growth of the ICTs beyond communication to being the backbone of sustainable economic growth. In our country, digital technologies have become a tool for development and bridging the various gender, geographic and socioeconomic inequalities.

As the progress and growth of any society depends largely on the emancipation of women, we envisage such in our country through embracing digital technologies.” commented DCDT Director General, Ms Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani

“Digital technologies empower societies and people to participate in the digital economy. From women in rural areas to have access to e-commerce world to trade, to girls able to learn online despite their socio-economic environment; to that young start-up able to scale-up their innovation globally. Digital technologies enable more flexible work arrangements, which can benefit women, especially those with caregiving responsibilities. It is for this reason that we congratulate the ITU for leading the way in bridging the digital divide in its 160 years of existence.” concluded the DG

