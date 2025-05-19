Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Message of condolences on passing of Member of Parliament and NEC Member of the ANC Honourable Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe

I have learned with great sadness of the passing of the member of Honourable Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe, who passed away on Saturday, 17 May 2025.

Honourable Mnganga-Gcabashe was a principled and disciplined Member of Parliament in the National Assembly between 2014 - 2019 and 2024 until her departure.

She has served as the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, and most recently as the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Tourism. In the past week, Honourable Mnganga-Gcabashe participated in the Africa Travel Indaba hosted by the Department in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. A true testament to her commitment to the country and serving South Africans.

Her commitment to a non-racial, non-sexist and prosperous society has guided her path and contribution to the struggle against apartheid through the United Democratic Front, Natal Organisation of Women and during the course of our democracy in legislative structures.

I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and comrades.

May her soul rest in peace, and may the contributions she has made to the struggles for gender equality and non-racialism remain etched in the history of our country.

