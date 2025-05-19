President Cyril Ramaphosa designates Minister Gwede Mantashe as Acting President

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in terms of Section 90(1)(b) of the Constitution, designated Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe as the Acting President of the Republic of South Africa from 18 to 22 May 2025.

This designation flows from the simultaneous Working Visits by President Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile to the United States of America and the Republic of France respectively.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za