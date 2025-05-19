‘Travelogue of China 2025’ Inner Mongolia Tour Concludes, Highlighting Tech-Driven Growth and Global Cooperation

ULANQAB, China, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The five-day “Travelogue of China 2025” Inner Mongolia Tour concluded on May 16, highlighting the region’s digital innovation, sustainable agriculture, and expanding logistics network.

Co-hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association and Global Times Online, the event welcomed 23 journalists from 19 Asia-Pacific countries. Participants visited prominent sites in Hohhot and Ulanqab, including the Yili Modern Intelligent Health Valley, Inner Mongolia Data Exchange Center, Chahar High-Tech Development Zone, and the Qisumu International Logistics Park.

At Yili’s health valley and M·Grass, journalists observed how advanced technologies—from pasture cultivation to smart farming and intelligent manufacturing—are driving high-quality growth in animal husbandry. In the region’s digital economy landmarks like the Yungu Exploration Port and data centers, reporters saw Inner Mongolia’s emergence as a “cloud valley on the grasslands.”

Visits to agricultural innovation hubs such as the Cold-Tolerant Vegetable Academician Workstation, strawberry plant factories, and the Hongfu Modern Agricultural Park showcased Inner Mongolia’s pioneering role in digital and modern agriculture.

The delegation also explored Wulanhada Volcano Geopark, known as a “natural volcano museum” with unique, well-preserved lava formations. In 2024, the site drew 4.47 million tourists, generating RMB 3.73 billion in revenue and supporting thousands of local jobs.

At Qisumu Logistics Park, an international hub for China-Europe freight trains and agro-product processing, foreign journalists expressed interest in potential rail links to their own countries. “China’s infrastructure and diplomatic approach are not just resilient but visionary,” said Shahrokh Saei, a journalist from the Tehran Times. Isu Tuvshin, a Mongolian journalist from News.mn, added that China’s strategic planning and innovation give it “a unique global trade advantage.”

The 2025 series officially launched on May 12 at the National Dairy Technology Innovation Center in Hohhot, marking the eighth edition of the “Travelogue of China” program.

Company: Global Times Online

Contact Person: Jerri Shi

Email: shijierui@huanqiu.com

Website: huanqiu.com

Telephone: +86 13699220342

City: Beijing, China

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf6f9216-92d2-4e13-9475-b9117f65e14e

‘Travelogue of China 2025’ Inner Mongolia Tour Concludes, Highlighting Tech-Driven Growth and Global Cooperation ‘Travelogue of China 2025’ Inner Mongolia Tour Concludes, Highlighting Tech-Driven Growth and Global Cooperation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.