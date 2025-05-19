Magic Software Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

OR YEHUDA, Israel, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: MGIC) (“Magic Software” or the “Company”), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Magic Software’s audited annual financial statements for 2024, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as via the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.magicsoftware.com/investors/annual-reports/.

The Company will deliver a hard copy of its 2024 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to Asaf Berenstin, Chief Financial Officer, at asafb@magicsoftware.com.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.

To learn more about Formula, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

