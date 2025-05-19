Police on no sensitive information and or possible evidence taken during armed robbery of former investigator linked to Senzo Meyiwa trial

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola confirms that no sensitive documentation as well as no exhibits (evidence) was taken during an armed robbery and attempted kidnapping incident of a former investigator linked to the Senzo Meyiwa case.

General Masemola also confirms that a high level team led by the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has been established to investigate and trace those behind the attempted kidnapping and armed robbery of the investigator.

The member is safe and did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

General Fannie Masemola reiterates that the original docket and copies thereof as well as exhibits linked to this case are safe.

As the matter is on trial, the copies of the docket, were made available and disclosed to the defense team as early as 2022, as required by law.

On Thursday, 15 May 2025 just after midnight, the former investigator who was travelling in a state vehicle was allegedly followed by a group of suspects who forced him to stop in Lombardy East in Johannesburg. The suspects overpowered the member and attempted to force him into the boot of their vehicle. The member fought back and escaped.

A number of items were taken during the armed robbery which include a state issued firearm with ammunition, a police reflector jacket, a laptop bag containing a laptop, USB drives as well as photocopies of documentation related to the Senzo Meyiwa case.

General Masemola says the motive for the attack is under investigation.

“I would like to assure the country and the Meyiwa family that this unfortunate incident will not in any way affect the ongoing murder trial as only the copies of the Occurrence Book and Cell registers were taken. It should be noted that these documents were already presented before court when this member testified and was cross-examined in court. The original registers and docket of this case are safeguarded accordingly. A high level team is investigating whether this attack is linked to the ongoing murder trial that is in court. A multidisciplinary team led by Crime intelligence officers are on the ground, searching for these suspects”, said Gen Fannie Masemola.

While a high level team is already on the ground, anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects is encouraged to come forward and assist police investigations.

Media enquiries:

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Cell: 082 040 8808

Brigadier Brenda Muridili

Cell: +27 (71) 686-9425

