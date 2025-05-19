Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike joins global community to celebrate International Boy Child

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, joins the global community to celebrate the International Boy Child under the theme “Boys’ Health and Wellbeing”, with a clarion call to reduce boys’ school dropout and help boys at risk.

In South Africa, boys are disproportionately impacted by school dropout, often due to a combination of Social, Economic, and Educational Factors. Addressing this issue requires a multi-pronged approach, including strengthening social support systems, improving the quality of education, and creating more inclusive learning environments.

Education is not only a fundamental human right but also a critical driver of economic and social development. However, many children around the world are being left behind, and boys are increasingly at risk of educational disengagement. Globally, 129 million boys remain out of school, a figure that highlights the urgent need for targeted interventions.

South Africa is wrestling with the persistent adolescent school dropout, with the majority being boys, between the ages of 7–17 years. Encouraging boys of secondary school age to prepare for their futures while reshaping their aspirations can improve their learning approach and confidence inside and outside of the classroom.

“Employing dedicated after-school programs can help reduce risky behaviour among young people, particularly among boys children while increasing their employability”, said the Deputy Minister, Letsike

The aspirations of boy children and young people are essential to their human capital investment, educational choices and labour market outcomes. The effects of poverty can extend beyond economic opportunities and deprive boys and young people of their aspirations while leaving psychological scars.

“The benefits of attending school until full completion include, among others, economic opportunities, reduced crime and risky behaviour, equality, better health, and an increased sense of self-worth,” concludes Deputy Minister Letsike.

Cassius Selala, Head of Communications, Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Cell: 060 534 0672

Nompendulo Mkhatshwa – Spokesperson: Ministry of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities

Tel: 083 406 6496.

#GovZAUpdates