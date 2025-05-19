Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on death of medical intern

Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has noted with concern media reports of the death of Dr Alulutho Mazwi, a medical intern at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal. At this juncture, the Minister has not received any official report from the province about the matter, however, he contacted the MEC for Health in KwaZulu-Natal, Nomagugu Simelane, just before the his departure to World Health Assembly in Geneva this evening.

Minister believes that considering the severity of this matter, a senior professional with relevant academic and professional experience in this area will be appropriate to investigate this matter urgently. In his opinion, the Health Ombud fits the mould of such a medical professional, himself having been an medical intern, medical registrar, medical consultant and a professor who headed a department, therefore has a deep understanding how the system works. He is also empowered to subpoena for whatever information he needs.

Minister Motsoaledi extends his heart-felt condolences to Dr Mazwi`s family and colleagues, and hopes that the investigation will help get to the bottom of this matter.

