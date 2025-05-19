Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on death of medical intern
Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has noted with concern media reports of the death of Dr Alulutho Mazwi, a medical intern at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal. At this juncture, the Minister has not received any official report from the province about the matter, however, he contacted the MEC for Health in KwaZulu-Natal, Nomagugu Simelane, just before the his departure to World Health Assembly in Geneva this evening.
Minister believes that considering the severity of this matter, a senior professional with relevant academic and professional experience in this area will be appropriate to investigate this matter urgently. In his opinion, the Health Ombud fits the mould of such a medical professional, himself having been an medical intern, medical registrar, medical consultant and a professor who headed a department, therefore has a deep understanding how the system works. He is also empowered to subpoena for whatever information he needs.
Minister Motsoaledi extends his heart-felt condolences to Dr Mazwi`s family and colleagues, and hopes that the investigation will help get to the bottom of this matter.
For more information and media enquiries, please contact:
Mr Sello Lediga
Health Ministry Spokesperson
Cell: 082 353 9859
E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za
Mr Foster Mohale
Health Departmental Spokesperson
Cell: 072 432 3792
E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.