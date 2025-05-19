Mineral and Petroleum Resources briefs media on Critical Minerals Strategy and the Mineral Resources Development Bill of 2025, 20 May

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) invite members of the media to the South Africa’s Critical Minerals Strategy and the Mineral Resources Development Bill of 2025 media briefing. The objective of the media briefing is to apprise the members of the press and the public on the details of the recently approved South Africa’s Critical Mineral Strategy and the Mineral Resources Development Bill of 2005 that will be issued for public comments.

Details of the briefing:

Date: Tuesday, 20 May 2025

Time: 14h00 (seated fifteen (15) minutes prior to the commencement of the briefing)

Venue: GCIS Imbizo Centre, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town

