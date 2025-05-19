Minister Blade Nzimande announces appointment of Dr Mlungisi Cele as the new Director-General of Science, Technology and Innovation from 1 June 2025

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor. Blade Nzimande is pleased to annouce the appointment of Dr. Mlungisi Cele as the new Director-General of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), with effect from 1 June 2025.

Reflecting on Dr. Cele’s suitability, the Minister stated that: “He is an accomplished academic, science policy specialist and senior state technocrat, with extensive professional experience in a variety of fields such as strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation, foresight, diplomacy, higher education and science and technology policy, institutional governance and social science research, which he obtained over a period of over two decades.“

“He worked in several reputable organisations including universities and government, at middle and executive level. His recent roles include being Chief Executive Officer of the National Advisory Council on Innovation ( NACI) and Deputy Director-General for Technology Innovation (Acting) at the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation.“ added the Minister.

The Minister further stated that “Dr. Cele also serves on a number of local and international academic and science bodies such as the G20 Scientific Advisors, OECD, BRICS, African Union and European Union High-Level Panel on Research and Innovation, and has also played a pivotal role in shaping some of the DSTI’s and our country’s principal science policies such as the 2019 White Paper on STI, the 2023 New Strategic Management Model for STI; 2022 Decadal Plan for Science Technology and the NACI-led South African Foresight Exercises for STI 2023“.

Expressing his confidence in Dr. Cele, Minister Nzimande said: “He brings with him a wealth of experience, strategic expertise and dynamic thinking, all of which are essential for repositioning the DSTI, with the view of ensuring that our public science system is agile and responsive to our national priorities. I wish to encourage the officials of my Department, our entities and the public science sector to support Dr. Cele in his new role.”

Enquiries:

Veli Mbele

Cell: 064 615 0644

Email: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

