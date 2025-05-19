MEC Madoda Sambatha leads commemoration of World Bee Day in Marikana, 20 May
On Tuesday, 20 May 2025, beekeepers from across the province will converge in Marikana to mark World Bee Day. The event will focus on the commercialization and aggregation of the beekeeping sector through collaboration with the Mining Development Agency (MDA) Agricultural Hub.
The objective of this event is to raise awareness on the importance of bees and other pollinators in our ecosystems, including their role in food production and biodiversity. It also aims to highlight the need for sustainable agricultural practices that support pollinators and ensure a healthy environment for all. This important gathering is expected to bring together farmers, researchers, industry stakeholders, and policy leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue and chart a way forward for a thriving beekeeping industry in the province. Youth, women, and people with disabilities will be among the participants, reflecting ongoing efforts to promote inclusivity and expand access to opportunities within the agricultural sector.
This year’s event theme is “Be inspired by nature to nourish us all.”
Members of the media are therefore invited to cover the event which is scheduled to take place a follows:
Date : Tuesday, 20 May 2025
Venue : MDA Agri-Hub, Marikana
Time : 09:00
Members of the media interested in attending are advised to RSVP with Thebe Itumeleng on 063 203 3718 on or before Monday, 19 May 2025.
For enquiries contact:
Khutala Tshangela
MEC’s Media Liaison Officer
Cell: 066 458 6915
Email: ktshangela06@gmail.com/ KTshangela@nwpg.gov.za
