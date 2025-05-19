Rosec Jewels Expands Jewelry Line with Lab-Grown Diamond Ring Collection
Today’s customer wants brilliance that aligns with their values. With this new line, we’re not just offering beautiful jewelry—we’re delivering transparency, sustainability, and unmatched value.”ROCKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosec Jewels, a leader in fine gemstone jewelry, proudly announces the launch of its new Lab-Grown Diamond Rings Collection, merging modern design with conscious craftsmanship. As part of the launch, customers can enjoy an exclusive 20% discount on all lab-grown diamond rings for a limited time.
— Ankit Gupta, CEO of Rosec Jewels.
In a world where consumers are increasingly seeking sustainable choices, Rosec Jewels’ new collection arrives as the perfect answer—offering sparkle without compromise. The collection features ethically sourced lab-grown diamonds set in classic to contemporary styles, ideal for engagements, anniversaries, or just celebrating life’s finest moments.
What Makes This Collection Shine
Conflict-free, certified lab-grown diamonds
Customization options in cut, metal, and carat
Price-friendly luxury without compromising on quality
Free insured shipping and one-year warranty
Lab-grown diamonds offer the same optical, chemical, and physical properties as mined diamonds—without the environmental or ethical concerns. This makes the new collection a meaningful choice for modern romantics and eco-conscious buyers alike.
The 20% launch offer is valid across all styles in the collection, available exclusively at www.rosecjewels.com. Customers are encouraged to act fast as the offer is valid for a limited time only.
About Rosec Jewels
Rosec Jewels is a direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand specializing in certified gemstone and lab-grown diamond jewelry. With a commitment to ethical sourcing, exceptional craftsmanship, and accessible luxury, Rosec Jewels helps customers celebrate moments that matter—with elegance and integrity.
Learn more at www.rosecjewels.com/about-us
Ankit Gupta
Rosec Jewels LLC
+1 347-923-6675
