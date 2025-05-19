PRESS RELEASE: NACON EXPANDS ITS RACING GAME LINEUP WITH GEAR.CLUB UNLIMITED 3

NACON EXPANDS ITS RACING GAME LINEUP

WITH GEAR.CLUB UNLIMITED 3

Lesquin, May 19, 2025 – NACON is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with Eden Games for the publishing and distribution of Gear.Club Unlimited 3. The fifth installment in an iconic franchise, the game invites car enthusiasts to establish their own Gear Club in Japan and enjoy immersive new driving experiences behind the wheel of high-performance vehicles. The game is scheduled for release in Q4 2025 on all current-generation consoles and PC.

Gear.Club Unlimited 3 further strengthens NACON’s already robust racing ecosystem, which includes well-known titles such as Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown and WRC Generations, as well as Revosim™, its line of Direct Drive peripherals dedicated to motorsports (steering wheels and pedals). A dedicated and passionate team brings its expertise to ensure NACON continues to be a leading name in racing game publishing.

Gear.Club Unlimited 3 delivers adrenaline-pumping action, taking drivers through the winding roads of Japan’s mountains and across the sun-drenched landscapes of the French Riviera. Multiple game modes offer intense driving thrills, from open-road adventures to high-octane races with up to 10 cars. The all-new Highway Mode puts players' reflexes to the test as they weave at full speed through heavy traffic, where every overtake could be the key to victory.

“We share a passion for motorsport games with Eden Games. We’re excited to collaborate on Gear.Club Unlimited 3 and combine our expertise to once again put the spotlight on automotive passion,” said Alain Falc, CEO of NACON.

Gear.Club Unlimited 3 will be available on all current-generation consoles and PC in late 2025.

About NACON

A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimize its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified center of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages. www.corporate.nacongaming.com

About Eden Games

Eden Games is a video game development studio based in Lyon, France, renowned for its expertise in creating realistic and immersive racing games. Founded in 1998, the studio gained recognition with iconic titles such as V-Rally, Test Drive Unlimited, and more recently Gear.Club. With extensive experience in driving simulation, Eden Games blends passion, technological innovation, and high graphic standards to deliver premium gaming experiences on consoles, PC, and mobile platforms.

