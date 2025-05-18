Governor Abbott Celebrates Inaugural Class Of The Texas Tech University School Of Veterinary Medicine In Amarillo

TEXAS, May 18 - May 18, 2025 | Amarillo, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the graduation of the Texas Tech University (TTU) School of Veterinary Medicine’s inaugural class during TTU’s 2025 Graduation Ceremony.



"It means something to be the first,” said Governor Abbott. “Most of this class will support veterinary needs in rural areas of Texas, where they are needed the most. Texas Tech is contributing to our statewide mission to produce qualified graduates who are ready to meet the challenges ahead and contribute to the needs of Texans. Creating a new veterinary school and investing in rural Texas is an important part of the bigger paycheck and better opportunities that our state provides. I congratulate you on your perseverance through difficult course work as you carry the mantle of being the first new Texas veterinary class in over a century."



The Governor was joined at the ceremony by Speaker Dustin Burrows, former TTU System Chancellor Robert Duncan, TTU System Chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell, TTU President Dr. Lawrence Schovanec, TTU School of Veterinary Medicine Dean Dr. Guy Loneragan, members of the TTU System Board of Regents, and TTU School of Veterinary Medicine faculty and staff.



In 2017, Governor Abbott signed legislation to fund the creation of the TTU School of Veterinary Medicine. The TTU School of Veterinary Medicine is the first new veterinary school to open in Texas in over a century.

