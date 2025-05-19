Foxconn Builds AI Factory in Partnership With Taiwan and NVIDIA

Foxconn’s Subsidiary — Big Innovation Company — to Build NVIDIA Blackwell Supercomputer With 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs to Deliver a Leap in AI Computing for Taiwan

TSMC to Harness Big Innovation Company Cloud AI Infrastructure for Research and Development

Taiwan National Science and Technology Council to Invest in Supercomputer to Accelerate AI Development and Adoption Across Industries



TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA and Foxconn Hon Hai Technology Group today announced they are deepening their longstanding partnership and are working with the Taiwan government to build an AI factory supercomputer that will deliver state-of-the-art NVIDIA Blackwell infrastructure to researchers, startups and industries.

Foxconn will provide the AI infrastructure through its subsidiary Big Innovation Company as an NVIDIA Cloud Partner . Featuring 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, the AI factory will significantly expand AI computing availability and fuel innovation for Taiwan researchers and enterprises.

The Taiwan National Science and Technology Council will use the Big Innovation Company supercomputer to provide AI cloud computing resources to the Taiwan technology ecosystem, accelerating AI development and adoption across sectors.

TSMC researchers plan to leverage the system to advance its research and development with orders-of-magnitude faster performance, compared with previous-generation systems.

“AI has ignited a new industrial revolution — science and industry will be transformed,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “We are delighted to partner with Foxconn and Taiwan to help build Taiwan's AI infrastructure, and to support TSMC and other leading companies to advance innovation in the age of AI and robotics.”

“Foxconn builds technology that underpins modern life, and now, we’re building computing infrastructure to scale the next generation of breakthroughs across Taiwan,” said Young Liu, chairman and CEO of Foxconn. “By building this AI factory with NVIDIA and TSMC, we are laying the groundwork to connect people in Taiwan as well as government organizations and enterprises such as TSMC to accelerate innovation and empower industries.”

“At TSMC, innovation lies at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing advanced AI infrastructure, we empower our researchers to accelerate breakthroughs in semiconductor technology, enabling next-generation solutions for our customers and the world,” said Dr. C.C. Wei, chairman and CEO of TSMC. “Leveraging this AI factory reinforces our commitment to pushing the limits of AI-driven innovation.”

“Our plan is to create an AI-focused industrial ecosystem in southern Taiwan,” said Minister Wu Cheng-Wen of the National Science and Technology Council. “We are focused on investing in innovative research, developing a strong AI industry and encouraging the everyday use of AI tools. Our ultimate goal is to create a smart AI island filled with smart cities, and we look forward to collaborating with NVIDIA and Hon Hai to make this vision a reality.”

Foxconn Drives Regional Technology Innovation as NVIDIA Cloud Partner

The Big Innovation Cloud AI factory will feature NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra systems, including the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 rack-scale solution with NVIDIA NVLink ™, NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand and NVIDIA Spectrum-X ™ Ethernet networking.

In addition to becoming an NVIDIA Cloud Partner, Big Innovation Cloud plans to participate in the NVIDIA DGX Cloud Lepton ™ marketplace, announced separately today . This will provide a wide range of enterprises — from startups and research institutions to established industry leaders — easy access to advanced GPU resources, further accelerating AI development and deployment in Taiwan. The system is expected to also provide computing to speed the work of startups and developers through the NVIDIA Inception program and the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute .

Foxconn will use the AI supercomputer of Big Innovation Company to accelerate automation and efficiency across its three core pillars — smart cities, electric vehicles and manufacturing — with a vision of connecting industries, citizens and government organizations to accelerate growth with AI.

For smart cities, the AI factory will help optimize connected transportation systems and other civil resources to enhance quality of life for people in Taiwan. For smart electric vehicles, the infrastructure will enable advanced driver-assistance systems and safety. In manufacturing, AI-driven analytics, automation and digital twin technologies will streamline operations and speed product iteration.

Learn more by watching the COMPUTEX keynote from Huang and learn more at NVIDIA GTC Taipei.

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, impact, and performance of NVIDIA's products, services, and technologies; NVIDIA's partnership with third parties and the impact and benefits thereof; third parties adopting NVIDIA's products and technologies and the impact and benefits thereof, and the availability and features of their offerings; science and industry being transformed; and NVIDIA partnering with Foxconn and Taiwan to help build Taiwan's AI infrastructure, and to support TSMC and other leading companies to advance innovation in the age of AI and robotics are forward-looking statements

Many of the products and features described herein remain in various stages and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The statements above are not intended to be, and should not be interpreted as a commitment, promise, or legal obligation, and the development, release, and timing of any features or functionalities described for our products is subject to change and remains at the sole discretion of NVIDIA. NVIDIA will have no liability for failure to deliver or delay in the delivery of any of the products, features or functions set forth herein.

© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, DGX Cloud Lepton, NVIDIA Spectrum-X and NVLink are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

