Biopharma's New Power Couple: Creative Biolabs Debuts Functional mRNA Platform at 23rd BioPharma Conference

Creative Biolabs launches a trio of mRNA-centric innovations poised to slash drug development timelines at the 23rd BioPharma Conference (Booth #13, May 7–8).

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The platform, designed to support mRNA-based drug discovery in a systematic R&D pipeline, synchronizes mRNA technologies into varieties of therapies, including immunotherapy, gene therapy, protein replacement therapy, and vaccine development.Better Biologics with Smarter mRNAThe star offering— custom mRNA stability testing —leverages the actinomycin D based evaluation, the c-fos serum-inducible promoter system, and the Tet-off regulatory promoter system to predict real-world shelf life with 95% accuracy, a critical edge for biologics targeting regions with patchy cold-chain infrastructure.The mRNA discovery is further enhanced with target-specific mRNA synthesis, particularly focused on enzyme receptors and growth factor receptors. By customizing mRNA payloads that encode for key receptors such as VEGFR, EGFR, and tyrosine kinases, researchers gain better control over cell-type specificity, uptake efficiency, and signal transduction modulation—a powerful trifecta for next-gen drug targeting. Growth factor receptor mRNA : vascular endothelial growth factor receptors (VEGFR, FLK, FLT, KDR), platelet-derived growth factor receptors (PEGFR, GARP), and CD-series growth factor receptors (CD105, CD117, CD140b, CD271, CD32)VEGF/KDR Duos: Engineered for wet AMD with built-in cold-chain resilience (stable at 2–8°C for 12 weeks)* Enzyme receptor mRNA: corresponding to more than 20 high quality enzyme receptors, which cover different specifications, including nucleoside modification groups, length of the 3'-terminal poly(A) tail, and the type of cap addition at the 5' end.Strategic Roadmap: Conferences & CollaborationsThe 2025 agenda targets four marquee events:* 16th Annual World Bispecific Summit (Sept. 2025): Showcasing AI-driven multispecific discovery* 7th Exosome Therapeutic Summit (Oct. 2025): Hybrid exosome-mRNA delivery systems* World ADC San Diego (Nov. 2025): Site-specific conjugation strategies* Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics (Dec. 2025): Live demos of antibody engineering abilities"The future isn't about choosing between mRNA and other modalities—it's about fusing them," the scientist added.While mRNA takes center stage, Creative Biolabs cordially invites clinicians and sponsors to join the May 22 webinar on a novel antibody complex to explore novel therapeutic opportunities.AboutWith a growing track record of collaboration with top-tier pharmaceutical firms and experience supporting candidates in the FDA fast track and breakthrough therapy designations, Creative Biolabs is well-positioned to lead in the next wave of mRNA innovation, with capabilities that go beyond R&D—they provide actionable data, clinical-grade QA systems, and flexible project design for sponsors worldwide.

