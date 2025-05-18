Navy Veteran finds support through VA Fertility and Maternity Care

Franchessca Palm, a Navy Veteran and former hospital corpsman dental assistant, proudly served five years, including duty at the Naval Postgraduate Dental School in Bethesda, Maryland, and aboard the USS Harry S. Truman. After separating from the Navy with a 100% disability rating, she knew VA health care would be an essential resource as she stepped into a new chapter of life.

“I wanted to take a break, have a baby and go back to school,” said Palm, who is currently pursuing a graduate degree in public health. “VA is my health insurance. It’s perfect gap coverage while I’m in school.”

Choosing motherhood on her own terms

At 35, Franchessca made the empowering decision to become a single mom by choice. She turned to VA for support—and found more than she expected.

Franchessca opted for intrauterine insemination (IUI), which is a fertility treatment where sperm are placed directly into the uterus using a catheter, increasing the likelihood of fertilization.

“I pursued IUI treatment, and VA covered almost everything,” she explained. “It took four rounds before I got pregnant, and VA supported me every step of the way.”

Franchessca also underwent preliminary fertility testing and a minor fibroid surgery—services that were fully covered by VA.

A high-risk pregnancy, a life-saving catch

Once pregnant, Franchessca was referred to a specialist due to her high-risk status. “Thank God they did,” she said. “I went in for a routine ultrasound and was told I was already dilated at 23 weeks. I was admitted to the hospital immediately.”

She gave birth at 24 weeks and 4 days—a terrifying and uncertain experience. Her daughter spent 105 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at a local community hospital in Atlanta.

Palm’s challenges didn’t end there. Just two days after her emergency C-section, she was discharged but soon readmitted. “My C-section had ruptured,” she said. “I had to have another one 10 days later.” Fortunately, Franchessca was able to be in the same hospital as her baby, so she was able to see her daughter.

A web of support from pregnancy through postpartum

Throughout her journey, Franchessca was supported by a dedicated VA maternity care coordination (MCC) team. “My social worker and MCC team have stayed in contact with me for over a year now,” she said.

Even after her daughter was born, VA didn’t stop showing up. “The aftercare, the postpartum support—they really make an effort to check in on you. I had lactation support and several people checking in regularly.”

Palm also received help navigating outside resources. “The MCC team helped me apply for WIC and connected me to a social worker. Medicaid covered my daughter’s medical bills.”

What she wants other women Veterans to know

“You should take advantage of the benefits you’ve earned,” Franchessca said. “VA provides quality care—even when you deliver at a civilian hospital.”

Despite the emotional and physical challenges, Palm said she would do it all again with VA by her side. “Care from VA went really well. I’d do it all over again.”

VA is here for you—before, during and after pregnancy

Franchessca’s story is a powerful reminder that VA is committed to supporting women Veterans at every stage of their reproductive journey. From fertility services and prenatal care to postpartum support and maternal mental health care—VA is here to help you thrive.

Women Veterans, now is the time to take charge of your health. Enroll in VA health care and encourage a fellow sister-in-arms to do the same.

The Women Veterans Call Center is here to help you get started. Reach out by calling 1-855-VA-WOMEN (855-829-6636) or visiting the Women Veterans Call Center website.

If you’re not enrolled in VA health care yet, these resources are a great place to start: