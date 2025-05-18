Prime Minister Carney meets with Vice President of the United States JD Vance

CANADA, May 18 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance.

Building on their meeting earlier this month at the White House, the Prime Minister underscored to the Vice President that Canada and the United States are stronger when we work together.

To that end, the Prime Minister and the Vice President discussed efforts underway to secure borders, crack down on fentanyl, increase investments in defense and security, and find more areas of mutual co-operation.

The leaders spoke about the immediate trade pressures and the need to build a new economic and security relationship.

They agreed to stay in contact.