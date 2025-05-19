Award-Winning Director Tony Savo Brings Anime-Inspired 'Shape of Things to Come' to Roseville Gamers Expo

Ultimate Fandom: Autonomous "The Merciless Mech" stands in front of Tower Bridge Sacramento for Roseville Gamers Expo June 21st and 22nd. Mech-Town Represent: Autonomous The Merciless Mech with サクラメント (Sacramento in Japanese) anime print available as limited edition shirt and sticker set. Tommy Timex featured on front of "Shape of Things to Come" Japanese Movie Poster. 'Official Selection' of the 2025 Tokyo Lift-Off Film Festival and currently screening in Tokyo, Japan.

Sacramento Filmmaker Turning Fandom Into Film

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning Sacramento director Tony Savo will be showcasing his groundbreaking new anime-inspired sci-fi epic, "Shape of Things to Come," at the Roseville Gamers Expo on June 21st and 22nd. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to get a first look at the film and meet two of its captivating main characters: Tommy Timex and the formidable "Autonomous: The Merciless Mech.""Shape of Things to Come" plunges viewers into the unexpected journey of Tommy Timex, an ordinary Sacramento gig-worker whose life takes a dramatic turn as he navigates the high-stakes world of Silicon Valley. As Tommy grapples with the complexities of the tech industry and learns to harness the power of AI, a sudden twist propels him into a mind-bending exploration of the future.The 15-minute short-film made history earlier this year as the first AI-generated film to premiere in IMAX, earning an "Official Selection" nod from the 2025 SacTown Movie Buffs Film Festival, where Savo also received the "Best Director Animated Film" award. Following its groundbreaking IMAX debut, "Shape of Things to Come" was selected as an "Official Selection" by the prestigious 2025 Tokyo Lift-Off Film Festival and is currently screening in Tokyo, Japan."As a longtime gamer, anime, and sci-fi fan, I'm beyond thrilled to present the film's rich cyberpunk story, themes, and characters to the public at Roseville Gamers Expo," says writer and director Tony Savo. "This is a project born in the 916, and it's my intention to establish Sacramento as the undisputed mecha capital of the West. 'Shape of Things to Come' demonstrates that Sactown is a tech-town, Sactown is a mech-town."Savo, who is also the owner and founder of Sactown Famous , a local Sacramento brand dedicated to promoting the city's vibrant culture through emerging technologies, will host a fan booth at the expo. A limited number of posters, prints, holographic stickers, shirts, and other film-inspired collectibles will be available for purchase. Fans and fandom enthusiasts who visit the Sactown Famous booth will also have the chance to receive free giveaways just for engaging with the brand.This is a unique opportunity to experience a piece of cinematic and technological history and get your hands on some hometown pride at the Roseville Gamers Expo on June 21st and 22nd, located at "The Grounds" in Roseville, CA.About Roseville Gamers Expo:Fire & Ice RGX is a dynamic collaboration between Fire and Ice Games, a premier gaming and collectibles destination in Rocklin, CA, and Sac Gamers Expo, a Sacramento-based video game convention founded in 2015 by gamers for gamers. This family-oriented event caters to all levels of gamers and features special guests including voice actors, industry experts, and content creators, over 200 game vendors and artists, tournaments, free-to-play console games and arcades, a museum showcasing rare gaming artifacts, and much more! The event will be held at the Roebbelen Center, @the Grounds in Roseville, CA, on June 21-22, 2025.About Tony Savo:Tony Savo is an award-winning filmmaker based in Sacramento, California, recognized for his innovative storytelling and distinctive visual style. "Shape of Things to Come" marks his groundbreaking venture into AI-generated cinema, pushing the boundaries of independent filmmaking. He is also the creative force behind Sactown Famous, a Sacramento tech firm that develops innovative and engaging content showcasing the city's dynamic culture.

Shape of Things to Come | A Film by Tony Savo | Official Trailer (2025)

