Jack and Aidan Levi Launch 'Senior Tech Squad' to Help Seniors Bridge the Digital Divide in South Florida

Senior Tech Squad at Center Helping Room Full of Seniors Advertising Gifts from the Senior Tech Squad Given to 145 Senior Residents Each Holiday Senior Tech Squad T-Shirts Worn at Events Flyers Placed Throughout Community Sharing Date and Time of Events

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an increasingly digital world, Jack and Aidan Levi are ensuring no generation gets left behind. Their volunteer-led initiative, the Senior Tech Squad, has taught more than 140 older adults how to confidently use smartphones, tablets, computers, and other digital tools to stay connected with family, access online services, enjoy entertainment, and maintain their independence.

Founded in 2022, the Senior Tech Squad enhances digital literacy and engagement for senior residents at a senior living facility through one-on-one and group-based technology support. With empathy and patience at its core, the program fosters community, reduces social isolation, and helps residents embrace technology in a friendly, supportive environment.

After witnessing their grandpa struggle with everyday tech issues, the Levi brothers were inspired to help older adults navigate evolving digital tools. They set out to build a program that not only teaches but also listens, supports, and simplifies technology for those who are less familiar with modern devices.

They began by assessing the needs of local seniors, researching common tech challenges, and analyzing best practices from similar support programs. Next, they developed a curriculum, incorporated hands-on activities, and coordinated with the senior center at the senior living facility to schedule sessions. To expand their reach and impact, they recruited other tech-savvy volunteers to help lead sessions and a bilingual assistant eliminate potential language barriers.

The Squad covers everything from basic touchscreen skills and email access to online safety and educational resources to telemedicine and health management. “We made sure to create a judgment-free space where seniors felt comfortable asking any question, no matter how small,” said Aidan. “Hands-on practice was essential—we guided them through each task with simple, step-by-step instructions, moving at their pace.”

Their impact extends beyond technical skills. “Understanding technology allows seniors to be more self-sufficient, boosting their sense of independence and autonomy in daily life.” Jack shared. “With the help of digital devices, seniors can stay connected to loved ones, engage with medical professionals, and explore new interests.” By breaking down communication barriers, the Senior Tech Squad has helped foster connection, reduce isolation, and spark a culture of lifelong learning among older adults.

From tech support to simple conversation, the Levi brothers built genuine connections with residents—delivering holiday and Valentine’s Day gifts that sparked smiles and strengthened intergenerational bonds. “It is so refreshing to see teenagers helping seniors to navigate the vast universe of technology,” shared Stella Davidovic, the Resident Services Coordinator. “The boys are patient and caring toward the residents. Everyone appreciates their help very much.”

In addition to teaching lessons, the Levi brothers raised over $800 to upgrade the computers at the local senior center and empower more older adults to engage with the digital world. Learn more about their efforts at https://www.instagram.com/seniortechsquad.

