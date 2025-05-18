ONFA Fintech USA Partners with Metti Capital Funding to Accelerate Blockchain Banking and DeFi Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONFA FINTECH USA, a subsidiary of METTITECH GROUP HOLDINGS, has signed a strategic agreement backed by Metti Capital Funding to expand its blockchain-based digital banking platform. This strategic move aims to strengthen ONFA’s technological capabilities and accelerate its growth in the global decentralized finance (DeFi) market.





ONFA FINTECH USA: Next-Generation Banking Meets Blockchain and AI

ONFA FINTECH USA operates at the intersection of blockchain innovation and artificial intelligence, offering a next-generation digital banking ecosystem that prioritizes security, efficiency and decentralization. Designed with multi-layered encryption and two-factor authentication, ONFA ensures that users' digital assets are protected at the highest level against loss or unauthorized access.

At the core of ONFA’s ecosystem is the ONFA Wallet – a secure, AI-powered, multi-currency wallet that facilitates seamless crypto transactions and intelligent asset management. Building on this foundation, ONFA has launched a full-featured ecosystem that connects blockchain assets to real-world utility:

- Stable Staking: Allows users to stake stablecoins such as USDT and VNDT with annual returns of up to 121%. Featuring daily rewards, flexible terms and AI-enhanced strategies, Staking empowers users to maximize idle assets with minimal effort.

- ONFA Savings: A flexible and secure savings solution designed for the digital age. Offering attractive interest rates and seamless mobile integration, ONFA Savings allows users to manage their finances anytime, anywhere. With ONFA Savings, users can enjoy passive income with returns of up to 35% APY, making it an ideal option for long-term financial growth.

- ONFA Share: A profit-sharing model in which users receive a share of profits generated across the entire ONFA ecosystem (from transaction fees, product revenues, etc.). This initiative fosters community involvement and financial alignment.

- NFT Mining: A revolutionary method that allows users to earn OFT tokens daily without the need for expensive equipment or high electricity costs. Unlike traditional mining, ONFA NFT Mining only requires users to hold an officially issued NFT in their wallet. With a maximum holding period of 720 days, users receive daily OFT rewards, offering a stable and long-term income stream.

- ONFA Stake: A strategic staking program designed to help users grow their digital assets securely and sustainably. With fixed USDT returns, a 100% principal refund guarantee and preferential exchange rates, ONFA Stake offers a simple and transparent way to participate in the evolving digital finance ecosystem.

- ONFA Lottery: A blockchain-powered lottery system that ensures fairness and transparency. With just 10 OFT per ticket and more than 5,500 successful rounds, users can participate for a chance to win valuable digital rewards.

- Sagaha Foundation: A pioneering blockchain-based charitable initiative, seamlessly integrated with ONFA Wallet. By accepting donations in USDT, OHO and other supported cryptocurrencies, Sagaha ensures full transparency and builds greater trust among global donors. With ONFA, the foundation supports critical humanitarian missions across Asia. Through the power of blockchain, Sagaha goes beyond traditional finance to create tangible, life-changing impact where it’s needed most.





Strategic Funding to Power Global Growth

In June 2024, ONFA FINTECH USA secured strategic backing from Metti Capital Funding, underscoring strong investor confidence in ONFA’s bold vision for the future of decentralized finance (DeFi), AI-powered finance and blockchain-based banking. According to Mr. Nathan Ho (CEO), the capital will be allocated toward:

- Enhancing the scalability and cybersecurity of the ONFA Wallet.

- Expanding AI-powered financial tools for smart asset management and automated trading.

- Scaling global operations to make ONFA’s banking ecosystem more accessible in underserved and emerging markets.

“This funding marks a pivotal moment in our journey to make decentralized finance universally accessible – from city centers to remote communities, from crypto veterans to first-time users,” said Mr. Nathan Ho, CEO. “Our goal is to build a future where secure, intelligent and borderless financial tools are available to all.”





With this milestone, ONFA reaffirms its commitment to democratizing access to digital finance

and reshaping the future of banking through decentralized, intelligent and inclusive technologies.

Stay Connected

Website: ONFA Official

Blog: ONFA News

Twitter: @onfaofficial

Contact

ONFA FINTECH USA CORPORATION

Mr. Nathan Ho - CEO

Email support@onfa.io

Contact: 7777 Center Avenue, Suite 210 Huntington Beach, California 92647, USA

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the ONFA FINTECH USA CORPORATION. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fd603f6-c21c-40f5-a5a1-db2abf90eb8e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5e9fa68-4f9b-4139-81d1-05b277e9937d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ca9f9bc-f3c3-4562-b46d-331825e0de9b

ONFA Fintech USA - feat image ONFA Fintech USA - feat image ONFA products ONFA products ONFA CEO NATHAN HO ONFA CEO NATHAN HO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.