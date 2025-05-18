Monexis Unveils Next-Generation Trading Platform, Pairing Tailored Strategies with Global Market Access

NEW YORK, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monexis today announced the official launch of its revamped multi-asset trading platform, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering bespoke strategies, real-time analytics, and round-the-clock support to traders on every continent. Built around the principle that “one strategy never fits all,” Monexis empowers clients to trade with confidence by melding personalized guidance with cutting-edge technology.





“Success in today’s markets demands more than fast execution—it demands insight tailored to each individual,” said a Monexis spokesperson. “Our platform was engineered to translate sophisticated research into clear, actionable plans for every trader, from the first-time investor to the seasoned professional.”

Personalization at the Core

Monexis’s advisory teams craft individualized trading roadmaps aligned to each client’s goals and risk tolerance. Proprietary analytics transform vast market data into concrete entry and exit signals, while intuitive progress dashboards let users track performance against customized milestones.

A Platform Designed for an Edge

The newly upgraded interface delivers:

Real-time market data and price alerts across equities, forex, commodities, and digital assets

Integrated portfolio management for holistic oversight in one view

Institutional-grade charting tools to test and refine strategies on the fly

Ultra-fast order routing that minimizes latency and slippage

Lifelong Learning & 24/7 Support

Recognizing that knowledge is the trader’s greatest asset, Monexis maintains an expansive resource library ranging from foundational tutorials to advanced strategy webinars. Live chat specialists and account managers are available 24 hours a day, ensuring users receive guidance whenever markets move.

Truly Global Reach

From New York and São Paulo to Frankfurt, Tokyo, and Sydney, Monexis connects clients to the pulse of international finance. Multi-language newsfeeds and macro-economic briefings keep traders abreast of policy shifts, earnings trends, and geopolitical developments—helping them seize opportunities wherever they arise.

Six Reasons Traders Choose Monexis

Advanced trading technology for seamless, lightning-fast execution Personalized customer support and strategy design Direct access to major global markets around the clock Comprehensive educational programs tailored to every skill level Competitive trading conditions with tight spreads and flexible leverage Robust security and regulatory compliance rooted in transparency and trust

Values That Drive Success

Honesty, responsibility, innovation, excellence, and team spirit define the Monexis culture. These principles underpin continuous platform improvements and reinforce the company’s dedication to building long-term, transparent relationships with its clients.

About Monexis

Monexis is a New York–based trading firm providing personalized strategies and state-of-the-art tools to clients worldwide. Leveraging deep market analysis and innovative technologies, Monexis supports traders at every stage—offering a full spectrum of instruments that spans traditional shares and ETFs to cutting-edge cryptocurrency products.

Prospective traders can explore the platform and begin their journey to trading excellence by visiting https://monexis.org .

