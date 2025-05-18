B-roll, Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Marches in JCRC-NY Israel Day on Fifth Parade

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul marched in the JCRC-NY Israel Day on Fifth parade.

B-ROLL of the Governor during the parade can be found on YouTube and in TV quality (h.264, mp4) format.

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor's Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Thank you, Mark, and all the members of JCRC and Eric Goldstein for all the great work you do with UJA and all of the supporters of Israel who are gathered here today. Make your voices heard.

You can do better than that. I want them to hear you across the ocean. Let them know as John Kennedy — if you allow me to quote another Irish Catholic because that's what I am. You okay with me quoting John Kennedy?

He said, “Israel in 1960 was the child of hope”. That is the theme of our parade. And they said they'll always overcome adversity because — my God, they are resilient people. They were tested then at the birth of this nation and they're continuing to be tested today.

And as I said last year — speaking about the hostages — I went there and I met Keith’s family in Israel days after they were taken hostage. We gathered, all of us went together. And we said, “We will not rest until every single one of them is brought home.” Never in the wildest dreams did I think that 589 days later, there'd still be 60 – 60 hostages waiting to come home. Some alive and some have not made it.

My God, we will not rest until these three words become a reality. “Bring them home.”

Bring them home. Bring them home. Thank you. We're going to continue supporting Israel. Always here in the great State of New York. Thank you.