ICE Arrests MS-13 Gang Member with Extensive Rap Sheet in Maryland After Sanctuary Politicians Allow Repeated Arrest and Release

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a significant arrest by Baltimore Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents of a validated MS-13 gang member.

On May 12, ICE apprehended Nelson Vladimir Amaya-Benitez, a 26-year-old from El Salvador, in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Amaya-Benitez is an MS-13 gang member. This criminal gang has been designated a foreign terrorist organization.

Amaya-Benitez was previously removed from the U.S. but re-entered illegally and has been breaking the law for nearly a decade since he first illegally entered the U.S. in 2016.

He has a laundry list of charges and run-ins with the law, including armed robbery, theft, malicious second-degree burning, and more. A laundry list of his charges is below:

On May 9, 2017, the Prince George’s County Police Department, MD, arrested and charged Amaya with theft: $1,000 to under $10,000.

On May 9, 2017, the Prince George’s County Police Department, MD, arrested and charged Amaya with theft: $1,000 to under $10,000.

On May 26, 2017, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), MD, arrested and charged Amaya with armed robbery.

On November 17, 2017, the Prince George’s County District Court in Upper Marlboro, MD, nolle pros AMAY’s charge of theft: $1,000 to under $10,000.

On March 7, 2018, the MCPD arrested and charged Amaya with rogue and vagabond.

On February 16, 2022, the United States Park Police Department, DC, arrested and charged Amaya for the offense of unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of an open container.

On August 18, 2022, the MCPD arrested and charged Amaya with manual serial number: remove/obliterate.

On February 8, 2023, the MCPD arrested and charged Amaya with conspiracy theft: $100 to under $1,500, theft: $100 to under $1,500.

On May 4, 2023, the Hyattsville Police Department, MD, arrested and charged Amaya for the offense of theft: less than $100.00 and unauthorized removal of motor vehicle.

On May 13, 2023, the MCPD arrested and charged Amaya with theft: $25,000 to under $100,000.

On May 22, 2023, the MCPD arrested and charged Amaya for with malicious burning second degree.

On May 31, 2023, the MCPD arrested and charged Amaya for the offense of motor vehicle/ unlawful taking.

On August 4, 2023, the District Court for Montgomery County in Silver Spring, MD, convicted Amaya of motor vehicle/ unlawful taking and rogue and vagabond and sentenced him to five years confinement with all but 18 months suspended.

On June 27, 2024, the MCPD arrested and charged Amaya with rogue and vagabond.

On September 9, 2024, the Montgomery County Police Department, MD, arrested and charged Amaya with attempted motor vehicle/ unlawful taking.

Despite having Amaya-Benitez in custody on numerous occasions, Maryland authorities released this criminal repeatedly back into American communities and local authorities refused five times to honor ICE detainers. However, ICE agents finally successfully nabbed the criminal on Monday.

“For nearly a decade, Nelson Vladimir Amaya-Benitez—a serial criminal and known MS-13 gang member—has wreaked havoc across American communities. He was deported from the U.S. and returned illegally to terrorize American citizens with armed robbery, malicious burning, thievery and more,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Outrageously, ICE detainers on this criminal illegal alien were not honored five times. Local authorities repeatedly released this public safety threat back onto Maryland’s streets to terrorize American citizens. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow sanctuary politicians to continue to play Russian roulette with American lives.”

###