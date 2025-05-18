INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CarMax, Inc. - KMX

NEW YORK, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CarMax, Inc. (“CarMax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KMX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether CarMax and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 10, 2025, CarMax issued a press release announcing its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other results, CarMax reported fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share of $0.58, missing analyst estimates by $0.08. Additionally, the Company admitted it would be “removing the timeframes” it had previously assigned to long-term revenue, unit sales, and market share goals. The Company claimed this decision was driven by “the potential impact of broader macro factors.”

On this news, CarMax’s stock price fell $13.61 per share, or 17%, to close at $66.45 per share on April 10, 2025.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.