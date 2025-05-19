Micaela Wittman Signs With Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Joins Julia Fox in Queer Romance 'Perfect'

Micaela Wittman

She also leads “We’re Already There,” directed by Arthur de Larroche, and previously debuted as writer-director with acclaimed mockumentary “Clairevoyant.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress, writer, and director Micaela Wittman has officially signed with Brillstein Entertainment Partners for management representation. This announcement follows Wittman's recent feature in Deadline , solidifying her growing momentum in the entertainment industry.Wittman will next appear alongside Julia Fox in the upcoming film "Perfect," directed by Millicent Hailes. The casting was first announced by Variety . The film, a queer romance, follows a young woman through a turbulent relationship with Fox’s character, with Wittman portraying a small-town local who becomes her unexpected ally. The ensemble cast also includes Ashley Moore, Kate Moennig and Creed Bratton.She is also set to star in "We’re Already There", an ensemble drama written and directed by Arthur de Larroche, under her production banner MANIC. Wittman appears opposite Truman Hanks, Jon Bass, Jonah Feingold, Elsie Hewitt, and Marc Rebillet.A multi-hyphenate talent, Wittman made her feature directorial debut with the acclaimed mockumentary "Clairevoyant", which she also co-wrote and starred in. The film, about a privileged spiritual seeker’s misguided journey toward enlightenment, became a cult success. Her other feature work includes "Remy & Arletta", a coming-of-age drama acquired by CAA after premiering at Outfest, and a special screening at Cannes followed by U.S. theatrical distribution via Synergetic Releasing. The film features an original soundtrack by multi-platinum musicians Simon Wilcox and Scott Helman.Synergetic has previously released critically recognized films including "Sami Blood" (Venice and Sundance prizewinner), "Wings of Hope" by Werner Herzog, Oscar-shortlisted "Oink," and "Empire of Dirt" (TIFF winner).On television, Wittman has appeared in Netflix’s “Shirley” (opposite Regina King and Lucas Hedges), “The Dropout” (opposite Amanda Seyfried), “Sharp Objects” (with Amy Adams), “Atypical,” “Teen Wolf,” and “Modern Family.”She is also active in the prestige fashion space, having featured in a recent Tory Burch campaign and previously partnering with CELINE and Armani. In the social media space, she has gone viral with over 10 million TikTok views and was subsequently named a spokesperson for Backstage, the leading U.S. casting and entertainment publication.Wittman is represented by Brandon Stein at Brillstein Entertainment Partners, The Society for modeling, and attorney Eric Brooks at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5383529/

Watch the trailer for Clairevoyant

