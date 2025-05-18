Sennza Media Answer Reader Interest To Commence Features On The Usefulness Of Listing On Directory Sites

Sennza Media

Australian lifestyle web news portal Sennza Media commence publishing a series of features on the benefits of listing on local and international directory sites

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sennza Media is an online magazine website managed by Australian Bloggers on lifestyle matters, travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor or home builder. There is something for everyone.During June, they will respond to reader enquiries relating to the benefits of listing business or sporting profiles on local and international directory sites.The first feature is on tips for selecting what the different directory sites offer and the benefits of listing on each. In 2025, there is a a directory established for just about every business vertical and personal interest. Ian Lazar is able to publicly promote his business credentials as seen here: https://www.tradiecentre.com.au/australia/sydney/home-commercial-services/ian-lazar , At the same time another Ian Lazar is able to promote his music talents on the Sound Cloud directory as can be seen here: https://soundcloud.com/ian-lazar Tony Sennza, Founder and Head of Content for Sennza Lifestyle Magazine said this in her interview with Eleven Media “The website blog has been experiencing great growth in visitors to the online magazine over recent years. The management team have listened to the feedback survey from website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. The team have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information provided to all visitors to the website.”Learn more about Sennza Media and their array of lifestyle blogging features via their website here: https://www.sennza.com.au About Sennza MediaSennza Media is an online lifestyle magazine and leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web, on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a Family Lawyer or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.The blog has been in operation for over 10 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring unknown Australian industry sectors and companies.

