Prince George’s Student Appointed to U.S. Naval Academy, Class of 2029

After receiving a letter from President Obama at age 9, Torene Butterfield earns her appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

LANHAM, MD, MD, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prince George’s County Student Appointed to U.S. Naval Academy , Class of 2029Torene Butterfield, a student from Prince George’s County, Maryland, has received an official appointment to the United States Naval Academy (USNA), Class of 2029. She is the first in her immediate family to attend the USNA, a federally funded service academy located in Annapolis, Maryland.Butterfield earned her appointment following a year of preparatory training at the Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) in Newport, Rhode Island. She also received a congressional nomination, fulfilling one of the Academy’s core admission requirements.Butterfield is a graduate of St. Timothy’s School and previously attended Dora Kennedy French Immersion School. She is fluent in French and studied Mandarin Chinese for four years. In addition to academics, her interests include theater and civic engagement.At age 9, Butterfield wrote a letter to then-President Barack Obama expressing her interest in public service. In response, she received a signed letter from the White House encouraging her aspirations.She was raised in Lanham by her mother, Karene A. Putney , and stepfather, Lee V. Putney. The family resides in Prince George’s County.The United States Naval Academy is a four-year federal service academy that educates and commissions officers into the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.Media Contact:Karene A. Putneyinfo@eettq.com866-556-5290

