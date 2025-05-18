Integral Air Sets a New Standard in Commercial and Residential Duct Cleaning with Robotic Innovation

Bringing advanced duct cleaning to homes and businesses across Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, May 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integral Air is redefining duct cleaning in Western Canada with advanced equipment and robotic technology that deliver superior results for both commercial properties and residential homes.Built on a foundation of innovation, Integral Air utilizes fully automated systems that reach deep into HVAC networks with more power and precision than conventional tools. This contactless approach enables faster, more efficient cleans while supporting better air quality, energy savings, and long-term system performance.Already a trusted provider of commercial duct cleaning in Edmonton , the company is now expanding its residential services. With new equipment that surpasses the capabilities of many competitors, homeowners across Alberta can access deeper, more effective cleanings than ever before.As demand for reliable, high-performance solutions grows, Integral Air is scaling operations across Alberta, continuing to invest in leading-edge technology and exceptional service. Their efforts are supported by Calgary-based marketing agency Innovate Media Canada, which provides digital strategy and advertising support.For more information about advanced duct cleaning services or to request a quote, visit Integral Air online.

