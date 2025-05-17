Comer Announces Full Committee Markup of Regulatory Relief Legislation on May 21

WASHINGTON–Today, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced a markup will take place on Wednesday, May 21 at 10:00 am ET to consider a series of legislation to rein in regulatory overreach by the administrative state. In 2024, the Committee released a detailed report indicating that the Biden-Harris Administration imposed a historic $1.7 trillion in new federal regulatory costs, resulting in significant economic harm to American households and businesses.

WHAT: Full Committee Markup

H.R. 580, Unfunded Mandates Accountability and Transparency Act: The bill amends the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA) of 1995 (P.L. 104-4) to require agencies to prepare regulatory impact analyses—including analysis of costs, benefits, alternatives, disproportionate impacts, and effects on jobs—for major rules that mandate economic impacts of $100 million or more, present major increases in costs or prices, or have significant adverse effects on competition, employment, or markets.

H.R. 3279, Renewing Efficiency in Government by Budgeting Act: The bill builds on Executive Order 13771 by amending the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA) of 1995 (P.L. 104-4) with requirements that federal regulatory agencies constrain unfunded new costs imposed by federal regulations. The bill requires the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to set an annual, government-wide budget that restricts the amount of new, unfunded regulatory costs agencies can impose each fiscal year.

H.R. 2409, Guidance Clarity Act: The bill requires federal agencies to state prominently on the opening page of any guidance document that: (1) agency guidance does not have the force and effect of law and is not binding on the public; and (2) the document is intended only to provide clarity to the public about existing legal requirements or agency policies.

H.R. 2953, All Economic Regulations are Transparent: The bill requires agencies to submit monthly updates to the Office of Information Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) on their regulatory plans—including specific information on expected costs (including of unfunded mandates), other economic effects such as jobs, and a list of influential scientific information related to the rule (including peer review plans)—which will be published online within thirty days, yielding monthly updates on the complete federal regulatory agenda. The bill also prohibits agencies from promulgating new rules for which online updates have not been available for at least six months.

H.R. 67, Modernizing Retrospective Regulatory Review: The bill requires the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), acting through the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), to issue guidance on how agencies can use technology to more efficiently, cost-effectively, and accurately carry out retrospective review of existing federal regulations that are obsolete, redundant, contain typographic errors, or overlap with other such regulations.

H.R. 689, Full Responsibility and Expedited Enforcement: The bill streamlines federal permitting government-wide by expanding use of ‘permits-by-rule’ (PBR) rather than case-by-case application for and review of individual permit applications. The FREE Act directs federal agencies to evaluate their permitting systems and report to Congress within 240 days, identifying for which types of permits PBR can replace current systems and thoroughly justifying any determinations that PBR cannot be used.

H.R. 884, To prohibit individuals who are not citizens of the United States from voting in elections in the District of Columbia: The bill prohibits noncitizens from voting in D.C. local elections and repeals the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act (D.C. Act 24-640; L24-0242).

H.R. 2096, Protecting Our Nation’s Capital Emergency Act: The bill amends the D.C. Government Comprehensive Merit Personnel Act of 1978 to restore two provisions recently removed by the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022 (D.C. Law 24-345), including Metro Police Department (MPD) officer union bargaining in matters of officer discipline as well as the timeline under which such discipline must be carried out for alleged wrongdoing.

H.R. 3095, To direct the United States Postal Service to designate single, unique ZIP Codes for certain communities, and for other purposes.

H.R. 672, To establish new ZIP Codes for certain communities, and for other purposes.

H.R. ____, Esophageal Cancer Awareness Act: This bill requires the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to evaluate the total impact of esophageal cancer-related health care spending under the Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) Program for Federal employees and retirees diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Various Postal Naming bills to be considered en bloc.

DATE: Wednesday, May 21, 2025



TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LOCATION: HVC-210

The markup will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.