City improving safety, supporting community: Annual LINC maintenance May 23 to 26
HAMILTON, ON – As part of the City of Hamilton’s ongoing road safety and key infrastructure improvements, the City will fully close the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway (LINC) in both directions – eastbound and westbound – for scheduled annual maintenance from Friday, May 23 until Monday, May 26, 2025.
Dates and impacts
-
Eastbound: Golf Links Road to the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway off-ramp
Friday, May 23 at 8 am until Monday, May 26 at 5 am
-
Westbound: Red Hill Valley Parkway to Mohawk Road
Friday, May 23 at 10 am until Monday, May 26 at 5 am
Detours will be in place via Mohawk Road and Stone Church Road.
Work dates are weather-dependent.
Key improvements
This annual maintenance supports the City’s ongoing efforts to keep roads safe and traffic moving efficiently. Planned work includes:
- Spot resurfacing and asphalt repairs
- Sections of mill and pave
- Graffiti removal
- Bridge and signage repairs
- Pavement markings
- Ditching
- Catch basin cleaning
- Vegetation maintenance
Residents are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes during this time, and expect delays and increased traffic on surrounding roads. Motorists are reminded to follow posted detour signs and take extra caution in construction zones.
The City of Hamilton thanks residents for their patience and cooperation as we complete this important infrastructure project.
