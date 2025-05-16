Submit Release
News Search

There were 445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,698 in the last 365 days.

City improving safety, supporting community: Annual LINC maintenance May 23 to 26

HAMILTON, ON – As part of the City of Hamilton’s ongoing road safety and key infrastructure improvements, the City will fully close the Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway (LINC) in both directions – eastbound and westbound – for scheduled annual maintenance from Friday, May 23 until Monday, May 26, 2025. 

Dates and impacts

  • Eastbound: Golf Links Road to the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway off-ramp
    Friday, May 23 at 8 am until Monday, May 26 at 5 am
  • Westbound: Red Hill Valley Parkway to Mohawk Road
    Friday, May 23 at 10 am until Monday, May 26 at 5 am 

Detours will be in place via Mohawk Road and Stone Church Road. 

Work dates are weather-dependent. 

Key improvements
This annual maintenance supports the City’s ongoing efforts to keep roads safe and traffic moving efficiently. Planned work includes:

  • Spot resurfacing and asphalt repairs
  • Sections of mill and pave
  • Graffiti removal 
  • Bridge and signage repairs
  • Pavement markings
  • Ditching
  • Catch basin cleaning
  • Vegetation maintenance 

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes during this time, and expect delays and increased traffic on surrounding roads. Motorists are reminded to follow posted detour signs and take extra caution in construction zones. 

The City of Hamilton thanks residents for their patience and cooperation as we complete this important infrastructure project.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

City improving safety, supporting community: Annual LINC maintenance May 23 to 26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more