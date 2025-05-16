Smartli Inc. Celebrates Over a Year of Global Growth and Measurable Impact Across Sectors

Over a year since its establishment, Smartli Inc. has proven that intelligent, performance-driven marketing is essential in the landscape of today.

Toronto, Canada, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Smartli

Smartli Inc., a digital marketing agency combining technological precision and creative strategy, commemorates over one year of delivering impactful, data-driven marketing solutions to a growing international client base. Although relatively new on the scene, it possesses more than 25 years of experience in technology and digital marketing. This edge has enabled Smartli to quickly establish itself as a trusted partner in the crowded marketing landscape.

Jessica DJ Li, an engineer and marketer, founded Smartli to bridge the gap between data science and marketing intuition. She established the full-service digital marketing agency to empower organizations with intelligent, measurable strategies that drive growth. Now serving clients globally, Smartli helps businesses effectively perceive and utilize data through analytics platforms to unlock opportunities. It believes in turning raw numbers into human insight and crafting them into high-performing campaigns.

Smartli offers broad services rooted in measurable outcomes. Insisting that every marketing dollar must be traceable to a specific result, whether revenue, lead generation, or brand awareness, it delivers performance marketing. Clients don’t have to wonder if their campaigns are working. They’ll have the data to prove it.

The agency is revamping the optimization of clients’ assets, including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), app, AI, and social media strategy. With these offerings, Smartli increases its clientele’s discoverability through all channels.

Smartli also stands out for its work in nonprofit fundraising, a sector where it has helped organizations design and market innovative giving products. Smartli supports these efforts with comprehensive product development, media strategies, and execution plans, helping nonprofits reach and convert donors more effectively.

Localized marketing is another expertise of Smartli. The agency helps brands resonate with diverse communities in different countries, leveraging cultural insights to tailor messages that drive engagement and loyalty.

Smartli’s workflow is collaborative. Client engagement begins with Smartli’s comprehensive auditing process to understand their assets and performance. This is informed by in-depth discovery and data analysis. Execution follows, utilizing the latest digital tools and platforms, with ongoing monitoring to optimize performance in real-time. Transparent reporting and iterative refinement ensure campaigns evolve alongside market conditions. When results align with business goals, Smartli celebrates with its clients.

Its comprehensive services, fresh approach, and streamlined workflow have propelled Smartli’s growth in client numbers and impact. Even when the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped consumer behavior and accelerated the shift to digital, Smartli was well-equipped to guide clients with the transition. For instance, it has helped clients in sectors like hospitality and food service tap into the exploding app-based economy.

Smartli continues to help clients bridge the divide between web-based research and app-based transactions. With mobile payments and e-commerce on the rise, particularly in industries like tourism and entertainment, Smartli empowers its clientele to develop cohesive digital strategies, from discovery to decision-making.

The founder reflects on Smartli’s momentum and shares, “A venture investor once told me, ‘Jessica, every company needs your service. They just need to see you.’ That really stuck with me. We believe that our work is essential to every business, large or small, and we’re committed to making our value visible and accessible.”





This dedication has stirred the agency into several high-impact sectors, including nonprofits, entertainment, and education, where it supports student recruitment for secondary and post-secondary institutions. With an international client base in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, and Europe, Smartli continues to grow its global footprint without losing its personalized touch.

Following its one-year milestone, Smartli plans for expansion. It intends to onboard more businesses across new regions, expand its product offerings, and further invest in innovation to stay ahead of industry trends. In the meantime, it remains committed to its founding principles of smart data, transparent execution, and meaningful outcomes.

Media Contact

Name: Banuja Sivagnanam

Email: banuja@smartli.co









Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.