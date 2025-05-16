5/16/25 – ANNUAL RAINBOW TROUT SEASON AT KŌKEʻE OPENS JUNE 14

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

ANNUAL RAINBOW TROUT SEASON AT KŌKEʻE OPENS JUNE 14

KŌKEʻE, KAUAI – Open season for rainbow trout will begin June 14, 2025 in the Kōke‘e Public Fishing Area (PFA) on Kaua‘i. Anglers may fish daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until September 30.

Trout are found in streams and ditch systems within the PFA, but fishing success has been poor there due to discontinuation of stream stocking some years ago. Over 95% of the catch now occurs from the Puʻu Lua Reservoir, where the stocking program continues.

In 2024, there were 2,994 recorded visits by anglers and 15,401 fish caught at the Puʻu Lua reservoir. Trout are expected to be slightly smaller this year due to late stocking and drought conditions. Around 22,000 young trout were stocked in the reservoir in early January.

There will be no lottery this year. Anglers must have a valid state of Hawai‘i freshwater game fishing license. Licenses may be purchased online.

The daily bag limit is seven rainbow trout per licensed angler. Catch-and-release fishing is prohibited; all trout caught must be retained by the angler and will count toward their bag limit. Each angler may fish with only one line, with one single barbed hook (lure or baited). Use of treble hooks is prohibited. The launch or use of any vessel or floatable object, motorized, non-motorized, or wind-powered in Pu‘u Reservoir is prohibited. No camping is permitted in the vicinity of the reservoir and open fires are strictly prohibited due to risk of fire.

Puʻu Lua reservoir is located within Hunting Unit J, therefore dogs are strictly prohibited, even if on leash. This is also for the courtesy and safety of fishers at the reservoir.

Anglers are advised that four-wheel-drive vehicles are highly recommended to access all fishing areas, including Pu‘u Lua reservoir, the streams, and ditch systems. Road conditions quickly degrade with increased vehicle traffic during trout season. Generally, coming out is more difficult than going in. The reservoir is located on Haʻeleʻele Ridge Road, ¾ mi from the turnoff at Mile Marker 12.

All anglers are required to check in and out at established check-in stations as follows:

Pu‘u Lua Reservoir’s two stations at the parking area and at the reservoir intake.

Kōke‘e Park headquarters for streams and the upper ditch systems with access through Camp 10 and Halemanu Roads.

Trail 2 for the lower ditch systems. Due to road hazards and conditions, vehicle access to the lower ditch systems is prohibited. Access by walk-in only.

