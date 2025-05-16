Contact: (718) 482-4526

Release Date: May 13, 2025 STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION TO HOST FIRST PUBLIC MEETINGS ON U.S. ROUTE 9A - WEST SIDE HIGHWAY SAFETY AND MOBILITY IMPROVEMENTS STUDY IN MANHATTAN Public Invited to Participate and Provide Input for New Study That Aims to Enhance Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Along Route 9A – West Side Highway The New York State Department of Transportation will host two public meetings, an in-person meeting on Tuesday evening, May 20, and a virtual meeting on Tuesday evening, June 3, to discuss plans for the Route 9A – West Side Highway Safety and Mobility Improvements Study. The study aims to enhance pedestrian and bicycle safety along Route 9A – West Side Highway from Battery Place to 59th Street, in Manhattan, NY. The in-person public meeting is scheduled on May 20, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, 429 11th Avenue, New York, NY, 10001. The virtual meeting, on June 3 will take place via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. Attendees at both meetings will have an opportunity to speak with NYSDOT Engineers regarding current conditions, challenges, and concerns along this corridor. NYSDOT is encouraging a robust exchange of ideas, comments, and/or concerns as this feedback will ultimately shape the Route 9A – West Side Highway Safety and Mobility Improvements Study. The Department is asking the public to please make a reservation for attendance at either meeting by utilizing the following Eventbrite links by Friday, May 16, 2025. In-Person Meeting Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Location: Jacob Javits Convention Center, 429 11th Avenue, New York, NY 10001 Time: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. RSVP: Rt. 9A Public Meeting (In-Person) | Rt. 9A Public Meeting (In-Person) | Eventbrite Virtual Meeting Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025 ZOOM: (Join Meeting | Zoom) Time: 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. RSVP: Rt. 9A Public Meeting (Virtual) | Rt. 9A Public Meeting (Virtual) | Eventbrite