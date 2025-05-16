Patient Navigators help you find your way through the health care system 

CANADA, May 16 - Navigating your health care journey can feel overwhelming, but you don’t have to do it alone. Health PEI Patient Navigators are here to help, providing guidance for the resources you need.

Patient Navigators can connect you with the right resources and support, tailored to your unique needs. As experts in the healthcare system, they’re here to help guide you towards your next step whether you’re just starting out, going through treatment, or recovering.

Here are a few ways a Patient Navigator can support you or your loved ones:

Explain available health care services and how to access them

Help you find mental health and addictions support

Connect you to resources following a hospital visit or diagnosis

Assist families caring for children with complex needs

Guide you through recovery after a stroke or cancer

Their support isn’t limited to these areas, though, Patient Navigators can help connect you to a wide range of services to ensure you get the care you need.

Across PEI, specialized Patient Navigators support different areas of health care. Each is dedicated to helping Islanders in specific ways:

Cancer Patient Navigator

902-894-2552 | Toll-free: 1-877-511-5177

cancerpatientnavigator@ihis.org

Children with Complex Needs Navigator

902-218-1253 | Toll-free: 1-833-664-3461

CWCNnavigator@ihis.org

Stroke Patient Navigator

Toll-free: 1-844-871-0634

strokenavigator@ihis.org

Mental Health and Addictions Patient Navigator

902-218-3289

MHApatientnavigator@ihis.org

Mi’kmaq Health Systems Navigator (West)

Shelby Arsenault, R.N., BScN

902-831-2711

shelby.arsenault@lennoxisland.com

Mi’kmaq Health Systems Navigator (East)

Crissy Riley, LPN

902-676-3007

criley@abegweithealth.ca

Not sure who to contact? Start with the Provincial Patient Navigator for general health navigation

902-620-3418 | Toll-free: 1-844-882-3141

patientnavigator@gov.pe.ca

Patient Navigators are here to support you, to answer your questions, and connect you with the right resources.

While they can't provide medical advice, they’re dedicated to making sure you feel informed and supported throughout your health care journey.

You don’t have to navigate it alone—help is just a call or email away.

There are various options available to access healthcare in PEI, including virtual care, phone services, and in-person options for primary care, mental health, and pharmacy services. To find out more, visit the Access to Care web page.

