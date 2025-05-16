Patient Navigators help you find your way through the health care system
CANADA, May 16 - Navigating your health care journey can feel overwhelming, but you don’t have to do it alone. Health PEI Patient Navigators are here to help, providing guidance for the resources you need.
Patient Navigators can connect you with the right resources and support, tailored to your unique needs. As experts in the healthcare system, they’re here to help guide you towards your next step whether you’re just starting out, going through treatment, or recovering.
Here are a few ways a Patient Navigator can support you or your loved ones:
- Explain available health care services and how to access them
- Help you find mental health and addictions support
- Connect you to resources following a hospital visit or diagnosis
- Assist families caring for children with complex needs
- Guide you through recovery after a stroke or cancer
Their support isn’t limited to these areas, though, Patient Navigators can help connect you to a wide range of services to ensure you get the care you need.
Across PEI, specialized Patient Navigators support different areas of health care. Each is dedicated to helping Islanders in specific ways:
Cancer Patient Navigator
902-894-2552 | Toll-free: 1-877-511-5177
cancerpatientnavigator@ihis.org
Children with Complex Needs Navigator
902-218-1253 | Toll-free: 1-833-664-3461
CWCNnavigator@ihis.org
Stroke Patient Navigator
Toll-free: 1-844-871-0634
strokenavigator@ihis.org
Mental Health and Addictions Patient Navigator
902-218-3289
MHApatientnavigator@ihis.org
Mi’kmaq Health Systems Navigator (West)
Shelby Arsenault, R.N., BScN
902-831-2711
shelby.arsenault@lennoxisland.com
Mi’kmaq Health Systems Navigator (East)
Crissy Riley, LPN
902-676-3007
criley@abegweithealth.ca
Not sure who to contact? Start with the Provincial Patient Navigator for general health navigation
902-620-3418 | Toll-free: 1-844-882-3141
patientnavigator@gov.pe.ca
Patient Navigators are here to support you, to answer your questions, and connect you with the right resources.
While they can't provide medical advice, they’re dedicated to making sure you feel informed and supported throughout your health care journey.
You don’t have to navigate it alone—help is just a call or email away.
There are various options available to access healthcare in PEI, including virtual care, phone services, and in-person options for primary care, mental health, and pharmacy services. To find out more, visit the Access to Care web page.
