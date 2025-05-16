Toll Brothers Announces Toll Brothers at The Nations Model Grand Opening in Nashville, Tennessee

New modern luxury community features stunning architectural and interior design

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its new model home at Toll Brothers at The Nations, a community of luxury townhomes and condos in the vibrant West Nashville community, The Nations. The public is invited to tour the new model home and quick move-in homes in the community located at 733 41st Avenue North in Nashville, Tennessee.

The highly anticipated new model home from the Lofts collection, the Emmylou, features innovative architecture tastefully complemented by stunning interior design and merchandising. Showcasing the perfect blend of luxury and iconic contemporary design, this stunning 2,532-square-foot home design is an entertainer’s dream and a must see for home shoppers.

The architectural designs of each of the homes at Toll Brothers at The Nations are unmatched in Nashville. They feature open-concept floor plans ranging from 1,524 to 2,532 square feet with two or three stories, 3 to 4 bedrooms, and 1- to 2-car garages. Homeowners enjoy low-maintenance living and community amenities including a fire pit, barbecues, and a dog park. Pricing is currently offered from $499,995.





“Toll Brothers at The Nations offers extraordinary homes and low maintenance living in a prime Nashville location that is seeing staggering growth,” said Jordan Hartigan, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tennessee. “The newly opened model homes serve as an inspiration for our home shoppers who are looking for a modern sanctuary with a sense of community to call home in this vibrant West Nashville neighborhood.”

The central location provides residents with high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities in The Nations, The Gulch, and Sylvan Park, as well as ample recreational options including hiking, biking, and golf. This community is also a short drive to downtown Nashville and provides convenient access to highways Interstate 40 and Interstate 440, and major thoroughfares.

Toll Brothers at The Nations offers quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features expertly curated by design professionals and inspired by our gorgeous model homes. Each home features a combination of luxe fixtures, tasteful finishes, and perfectly coordinated color palettes to ensure an overall aesthetic that is functional and timeless.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to view the Toll Brothers model homes, call 855-949-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TN.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

