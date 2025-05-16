Governor Hochul to Illuminate New York State Landmarks in Recognition of National Police Week

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced 15 State landmarks will be illuminated blue on the evening of May 16 in recognition of National Police Week, which runs from May 11, 2025 through May 17, 2025.

“Our police officers are heroes, putting their lives on the line every day to keep New Yorkers safe from harm,” Governor Hochul said. “On National Police Week, we recognize their immense courage and their commitment to serving their communities — stepping up when disaster strikes, protecting our loved ones and walking bravely into the unknown in service of our safety. To all of our officers: Thank you.”

Recognized every May, National Police Week honors the law enforcement community, with a special recognition of fallen officers and their surviving families from law enforcement agencies from across the nation.

The following landmarks will be illuminated blue tonight:

One World Trade Center

Albany International Airport Gateway

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Kosciuszko Bridge

Moynihan Train Hall

Niagara Falls

State Education Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “During National Police Week, we gather to honor the memory of our brothers and sisters who gave their lives to protect ours. These individuals had that extra something in their character that made them willingly put others before themselves and are the true definition of heroes. The lighting of landmarks pays homage to the courage, bravery, and selflessness that they displayed and what we honor this week.”

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “During National Police Week, we honor the bravery, service, and sacrifice of the law enforcement professionals who work tirelessly to protect our communities. We are grateful for their unwavering dedication and proud of the strong partnerships we’ve built to make New York safer for all.”