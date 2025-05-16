Department of Health Care Services awards more than $77M to Alameda Health System for expansion of behavioral health care





OAKLAND, Calif., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alameda Health System (AHS) has been awarded more than $77 million from the California Department of Health Care Services’ (DHCS) Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP), funded through Proposition 1.

AHS will use the funding to build a 10-bed inpatient medical detox and psychiatric care unit at San Leandro Hospital and two 20-bed units dedicated to geriatric psychiatric patients at St. Rose Hospital. These facilities are expected to open in two years.

“This is a transformative investment for Alameda Health System and the East Bay community. It strengthens our ability to care for those in the most vulnerable moments of their lives and ensures that people can get the mental and behavioral health care they need close to home. We are proud to be recognized as a critical component of California’s efforts to modernize and expand mental and behavioral health care. This funding will advance our mission of caring, healing, teaching, and serving all,” said Mark Fratzke, chief operating officer of AHS and board chair of St. Rose Hospital.

Mental and behavioral health is among the top five priority health needs in Alameda County, according to Alameda County Health Care Service’s 2022-2025 Community Health Needs Assessment. This investment will enable AHS to fill a critical care gap and expand capacity to serve patients with complex behavioral health needs. AHS is proud to be part of the solution by addressing this urgent and unmet need.

AHS is among 124 sponsor organizations that have been awarded a total of $3.3 billion in competitive funding awards for projects that support behavioral health infrastructure through the DHCS’ Proposition 1 Bond BHCIP Round 1.

The Bond BHCIP Round 1 awards will help to create a comprehensive behavioral health system in California, ensuring that individuals can access the right care at the right time, whether it be for crisis stabilization, inpatient care, or long-term treatment. As part of the state’s goal to reduce mental health crises, increase the availability of services, and support community-based solutions, these investments are vital in ensuring the long-term sustainability and accessibility of behavioral health services.

About Alameda Health System

Alameda Health System (AHS) is a leading safety-net, integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered care. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, health promotion and disease prevention throughout our integrated network of hospitals, clinics and health services. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, an affiliate acute care hospital, a psychiatric hospital, four ambulatory care wellness centers, five post-acute facilities, and the only adult Level 1 Trauma Center and psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to promoting wellness and optimizing the health of the community through the mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org.

