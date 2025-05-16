Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,077 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,436 in the last 365 days.

Mr. George J. Coates and son Gregory G. Coates, majority owners of Advanced Hydrogen Power, Ltd. and Coates International Ltd. have signed a contractual agreement on April 2, 2025 to sell both companies for $400,000,000 USD

Wall Township, NJ, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The majority owners Mr. George J. Coates, CEO and son Gregory G. Coates, VP of Advanced Hydrogen Power, Ltd. and Coates International Ltd. have signed a corporation’s business sale contractual agreement to sell their two companies and all technologies and patents for $400,000,000 USD. The buyer is a private bank, not disclosed. George and Gregory are to stay with the companies and set up manufacturing operations.

The agreement dispersal $300,000,000 to sellers, $75,000,000 to companies for working capital and expansion, and $25,000,000 broker fees. More news coming soon. Please contact us at www.coatesengine.com, info@coatesengine.com, or (732) 449-7717 for more information.


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mr. George J. Coates and son Gregory G. Coates, majority owners of Advanced Hydrogen Power, Ltd. and Coates International Ltd. have signed a contractual agreement on April 2, 2025 to sell both companies for $400,000,000 USD

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more