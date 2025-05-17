Submit Release
International observers to Romania’s repeat presidential election second round to hold press conference on Monday

BUCHAREST, 16 May 2025 – International election observers will hold a press conference to present their findings following the second round of the repeat presidential election in Romania.

What:

  • A press conference of the international election observation mission to the second round of the repeat presidential election in Romania
  • Journalists can attend in person or via Zoom (details below)
  • The press conference will also be livestreamed here

Who:

  • Lucie Potůčková, OSCE Special Co-ordinator and Head of the OSCE PA delegation
  • Eoghan Murphy, Head of the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission

When:

  • 15:00 local time (GMT +3) on 19 May 2025

Where:

  • Rapsodia Ballroom, 1st floor, Grand Hotel Bucharest, 4 Nicolae Balcescu Blvd, Bucharest

Registration:

  • To take part via Zoom, please register by 11:00 local time on 19 May using the following link

The international election observation is a joint mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA). The observation mission totals 44 observers, composed of 37 ODIHR-deployed experts and long-term observers, and 7 parliamentarians and staff from the OSCE PA.

For more information, please contact:

Anna Jaroszewicz, ODIHR: anna.jaroszewicz@odihr.pl or +48 695 808 828

Nat Parry, OSCE PA: nat@oscepa.dk or +45 60 10 81 77

