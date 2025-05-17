International observers to Romania’s repeat presidential election second round to hold press conference on Monday
BUCHAREST, 16 May 2025 – International election observers will hold a press conference to present their findings following the second round of the repeat presidential election in Romania.
What:
- A press conference of the international election observation mission to the second round of the repeat presidential election in Romania
- Journalists can attend in person or via Zoom (details below)
- The press conference will also be livestreamed here
Who:
- Lucie Potůčková, OSCE Special Co-ordinator and Head of the OSCE PA delegation
- Eoghan Murphy, Head of the OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission
When:
- 15:00 local time (GMT +3) on 19 May 2025
Where:
- Rapsodia Ballroom, 1st floor, Grand Hotel Bucharest, 4 Nicolae Balcescu Blvd, Bucharest
Registration:
- To take part via Zoom, please register by 11:00 local time on 19 May using the following link
The international election observation is a joint mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA). The observation mission totals 44 observers, composed of 37 ODIHR-deployed experts and long-term observers, and 7 parliamentarians and staff from the OSCE PA.
For more information, please contact:
Anna Jaroszewicz, ODIHR: anna.jaroszewicz@odihr.pl or +48 695 808 828
Nat Parry, OSCE PA: nat@oscepa.dk or +45 60 10 81 77
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.