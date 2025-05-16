Hoopis Performance Network (HPN) and LIMRA Earn Recognition from Selling Power for Excellence in Sales Training for 5th Consecutive Year

Chicago, Illinois , May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoopis Performance Network (HPN) and LIMRA proudly announce their fifth consecutive recognition from Selling Power as one of The Top Sales Training Companies for their collaboration, Trustworthy Selling. This honor highlights their commitment to delivering innovative training programs that drive sales success in the financial services industry.





Selling Power - Top Sales Training Companies 2025





Selling Power is a leading digital magazine for sales leaders, providing strategies and insights to maximize sales performance. The 2025 award program rates companies across all industries on the depth and breadth of their sales training programs offered, innovative offerings, client satisfaction and overall contributions to the sales training market.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from Selling Power for the 5th year in a row – especially since we’re the only sales effectiveness program among the honorees designed specifically for the financial services industry,” says Joey Davenport, President of HPN. “Equipping financial professionals to provide financial security worldwide has always been the mission of the Trustworthy Selling Team.”

According to LIMRA research, 71% of consumers report being more confused after meeting with a financial professional than before the meeting. Another 47% report being afraid of making a mistake in their financial decision-making. This causes inertia and procrastination which leads to most consumers putting off the decision to address their financial security. To address this, HPN and LIMRA identified seven behavioral economics techniques that when applied to the sales process, increase the likelihood of a potential client moving forward with recommendations by 29%.

“Trustworthy Selling has a proven record of success. Upon completing the program, financial professionals, on average, report a 46% increase in first-year commissions, a 25% increase in new clients, and premium growth of 32%,” said Kim Terranella, Vice President, Industry Solutions, LIMRA and LOMA. “As we continue to support our members’ distribution development goals through this program, we are pleased that Selling Power has recognized its unique value again this year.”

Trustworthy Selling has over 40,000 graduates of the program worldwide. The program has been translated into numerous languages and is currently being utilized in North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, and Japan. In Asia, for example, the program is utilized to help financial professionals evolve from transactional selling to a focus on relationship-based selling.

Per Jeff Campbell, COO of Selling Power - “Simply put, for the financial services industry, there is no equal to the continually innovative effectiveness of Trustworthy Selling. We conduct annual customer feedback research, and the responses speak volumes as to the improvement in performance and process companies experience after engaging with Trustworthy Selling.”





Trustworthy Selling - A collaboration between Hoopis Performance Network and LIMRA





About Hoopis Performance Network



Hoopis Performance Network is a trusted leader in professional development, delivering training and consulting solutions to organizations worldwide. With a focus on empowering leaders, enhancing team performance, and driving sustainable growth, HPN provides cutting-edge tools and strategies for success. For more information, visit https://www.hoopis.com/







Press inquiries

Hoopis Performance Network

https://www.hoopis.com/

Grace Egan

info@hoopis.com

(847) 977-2632

790 Frontage Rd #300

Northfield, Illinois 60093





