Zinglez Joins Orange County’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride as an Official Sponsor

The dating app for people who prefer real-life connections backs global cause with a local twist—style, motorcycles, and meaningful impact

Zinglez is proud to support an event that brings people together in style, for something that matters. It’s the same spirit behind our app: showing up, being seen, and making meaningful connections.” — James He

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zinglez, the dating app designed for people who prefer reservations over swipes, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2025 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) in Orange County. Taking place on Sunday, May 18, the ride brings together classic and vintage motorcycle enthusiasts to raise funds and awareness for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research.With its signature blend of elevated style, real-life experiences, and social connection, Zinglez is the perfect partner for an event that celebrates both purpose and presence. The DGR's emphasis on community, individuality, and showing up for a good cause aligns closely with Zinglez’s mission to make dating more intentional, local, and engaging.“This isn’t just a ride—it’s a movement,” said James He, Zinglez co-founder. “And Zinglez is proud to support an event that brings people together in style, for something that matters. It’s the same spirit behind our app: showing up, being seen, and making meaningful connections.”The Orange County ride will start at the famed Huntington Beach Pier and take participants on a scenic route through the coast, ending at Hot Rods & Handguns in Huntington Beach. Riders are encouraged to dress in their dapper best—think tweed, ties, and vintage cool—adding even more charm to the day’s purpose.Zinglez invites attendees to stop by its post-ride booth to learn more about the app and how Zinglez is spotlighting local OC businesses, restaurants, and venues that create space for dating and community connections.About ZinglezZinglez is a new dating app built for people who prefer real plans over endless messaging. Members connect through shared favorite places—local restaurants, venues, and neighborhoods—making meeting in person easier and sparking something real. Based in Orange County, Zinglez is where food meets chemistry. Learn more at zinglez.com

