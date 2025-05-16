Governor Hochul Announces 19 Transformational Projects in the Mohawk Valley as Part of Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward Programs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced awards for a total of 19 transformational projects in the Mohawk Valley as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward. Eight projects were announced for Herkimer, the Round 7 winner of a $10 million DRI award; six projects were announced for Boonville, a Round 2 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award; and five projects were announced for Richfield, also a Round 2 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award.

“Revitalizing our towns and villages is about giving communities the tools they need to grow and thrive — that’s why I’m announcing 19 new investments in the Mohawk Valley that will transform neighborhoods for people who count on them,” Governor Hochul said. “The Mohawk Valley is home to an extraordinary array of small businesses and hubs of arts and culture, and by supporting them through these projects, we’re helping our communities write the next great chapter of their history.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “When we invest in our downtowns, we’re investing in the heart of our communities. Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward program, we’re not just funding projects – we’re fostering vibrant, walkable neighborhoods that spur economic growth, enhance quality of life for residents and preserve the unique character of each municipality and region. These signature programs exemplify our commitment to ensuring that every New Yorker, in every corner of our State, has the opportunity to succeed and thrive.”

Village of Herkimer

The Village of Herkimer has represented itself as “A Jewel with Multiple Facets.” The Village’s DRI projects focus on workforce generation and economic development through investments in the downtown; streetscape enhancement and walkability; enhancing the downtown cultural experience; connecting the downtown to recreational assets; and improving downtown gateways that welcome businesses, residents and visitors.

The 8 Herkimer DRI projects, totaling $9.7 million, include:

Enhance Village Streetscapes ($2,900,000): Enhance streetscapes in the “Diamond District” by creating a gateway arch at the intersection of Main Street and Albany Street to welcome visitors, improving multimodal transportation networks, and adding streetscape amenities.

Enhance streetscapes in the “Diamond District” by creating a gateway arch at the intersection of Main Street and Albany Street to welcome visitors, improving multimodal transportation networks, and adding streetscape amenities. Revitalize the Masonic Temple for Food and Commercial Business ($2,000,000): Complete a full renovation of the former masonic temple on Main Street to create a modern, multi-purpose incubator space with NYS-certified commercial kitchen for food startups, co-working and tenant office space, and community and event space.

Complete a full renovation of the former masonic temple on Main Street to create a modern, multi-purpose incubator space with NYS-certified commercial kitchen for food startups, co-working and tenant office space, and community and event space. Revitalize and Update Myers Park ($1,900,000): Construct a multi-purpose building with an outward facing performance space and restrooms in Myers Park; enhance outdoor seating; lighting, and landscaping; restore the historic fountain; and improve walkways and connectivity to surrounding neighborhoods.

Construct a multi-purpose building with an outward facing performance space and restrooms in Myers Park; enhance outdoor seating; lighting, and landscaping; restore the historic fountain; and improve walkways and connectivity to surrounding neighborhoods. Transform Heritage Access at the Herkimer County Historical Society ($1,208,000): Upgrade the Historical Society buildings to create accessible, functional spaces that protect historical artifacts and enhance community engagement. The project will install an elevator, improve storage and access to historic collections, and complete interior renovations to support events and programming.

Upgrade the Historical Society buildings to create accessible, functional spaces that protect historical artifacts and enhance community engagement. The project will install an elevator, improve storage and access to historic collections, and complete interior renovations to support events and programming. Create a Herkimer DRI Small Project Fund ($600,000): Provide small businesses, non-profits, and property owners in the DRI Area with small grants for business assistance, technical assistance, public art, façade restoration and/or building renovation for commercial and mixed-use spaces.

Provide small businesses, non-profits, and property owners in the DRI Area with small grants for business assistance, technical assistance, public art, façade restoration and/or building renovation for commercial and mixed-use spaces. Establish the Downtown Diamond District ($500,000): Establish a unique local branding and marketing campaign for Herkimer’s “Diamond District”, with unified signage, branding elements, and public art throughout the DRI Area as well as an online marketing presence.

Establish a unique local branding and marketing campaign for Herkimer’s “Diamond District”, with unified signage, branding elements, and public art throughout the DRI Area as well as an online marketing presence. Renovate Mixed-Use Building at 120 West Albany Street ($442,000): Revitalize a mixed-use downtown building through interior and exterior improvements to ensure the small business’s continued viability as a key service provider for Herkimer’s residents as well as area businesses and institutions.

Revitalize a mixed-use downtown building through interior and exterior improvements to ensure the small business’s continued viability as a key service provider for Herkimer’s residents as well as area businesses and institutions. Expand Local Dental Practice to Better Serve Veterans and Patients ($150,000): Build an addition on a local dentist office at 314 North Prospect Street to create new operatories and facilities that will improve access to dental care for residents and veterans in the region.

Village of Boonville

The Village of Boonville seeks to transform its downtown into an attractive destination for tourists and residents alike, building on its reputation as a hub for tourism and recreation, as well as the Gateway to the Adirondacks. Through the NY Forward projects, the Village envisions improved pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, expanded small business opportunities, and mixed-use building development.

The 6 Boonville NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 Million, include:

Discover Boonville- Amplifying Gateways into Historic Downtown ($1,531,000): Improve the northern gateway, southern gateway and NYS Route 12-D (Main Street). Improvements include wayfinding signage, rebuilt sidewalks, pedestrian scale lighting, and landscaping and new sidewalk edges to better delineate the pedestrian and vehicular realms.

Improve the northern gateway, southern gateway and NYS Route 12-D (Main Street). Improvements include wayfinding signage, rebuilt sidewalks, pedestrian scale lighting, and landscaping and new sidewalk edges to better delineate the pedestrian and vehicular realms. Rebuild the Mixed-Use Boone Building ($1,000,000): Construct a three-story, 25,500 square-foot mixed-use building, including three new retail spaces on the first floor and nine apartments on the upper floors.

Construct a three-story, 25,500 square-foot mixed-use building, including three new retail spaces on the first floor and nine apartments on the upper floors. Rebuild the Historic Slim's Restaurant ($840,000): Rebuild the historic Slim's Restaurant in the heart of the NYF Area. Project activities include the creation of a restaurant on the first floor and the addition of two apartments on the second floor.

Rebuild the historic Slim's Restaurant in the heart of the NYF Area. Project activities include the creation of a restaurant on the first floor and the addition of two apartments on the second floor. Revive Manufacturing in Boonville ($600,000): Upgrades including a partial roof replacement, exterior painting, landscaping, exterior lighting, two new ADA-compliant restrooms, and some interior wall construction. A portion of the funding will be used toward improving site aesthetics and screening adjacent residential uses from the warehouse.

Upgrades including a partial roof replacement, exterior painting, landscaping, exterior lighting, two new ADA-compliant restrooms, and some interior wall construction. A portion of the funding will be used toward improving site aesthetics and screening adjacent residential uses from the warehouse. Restore Greenhouses and Expand Flower Hill Farm ($385,000): Flower Hill Farm will implement a multi-phase renovation project of its retail facility. Proposed improvements include the renovation of its existing greenhouse spaces, the rehabilitation of an underutilized barn into a retail venue with a commercial kitchen, and the installation of a botanical garden.

Flower Hill Farm will implement a multi-phase renovation project of its retail facility. Proposed improvements include the renovation of its existing greenhouse spaces, the rehabilitation of an underutilized barn into a retail venue with a commercial kitchen, and the installation of a botanical garden. Renovate Restore Forward Building ($144,000): Renovate the interior and exterior to the building at 181 Main Street, including the addition of a co-working space, commercial kitchen and woodworking shop. Additionally, the building facade will be improved--making it more attractive to passersby.

Town of Richfield

The Greater Richfield Springs Downtown Area — located in the Town of Richfield and Village of Richfield Springs — is a small community with an outsized passion for the revitalization of its Main Street. NY Forward projects identified focus on adaptive re-use of existing buildings; increased sustainability and decreased greenhouse gas emissions; support for small business growth in the downtown area; and increase awareness of, and appreciation for, its diverse cultural backgrounds.

The 5 Richfield NY Forward Projects, totaling $4.5 Million, include:

Revive Elk Opera House for Mixed-Use, Commercial & Residential ($1,552,000): Rehabilitate this historic structure with an updated facade while displaying its original name and year of construction. The five second-floor apartments will be redesigned for a more cohesive flow, while the third floor will be transformed into five apartments with generous loft spaces that take advantage of the high ceilings. Energy-efficient upgrades, including the installation of a new boiler will ensure the building is environmentally friendly.

Rehabilitate this historic structure with an updated facade while displaying its original name and year of construction. The five second-floor apartments will be redesigned for a more cohesive flow, while the third floor will be transformed into five apartments with generous loft spaces that take advantage of the high ceilings. Energy-efficient upgrades, including the installation of a new boiler will ensure the building is environmentally friendly. Revitalize Historic Spring Park ($976,000): Revitalize Spring Park, honoring its historical significance and original design. The plan will ensure the park is welcoming, accessible, and engaging for people of all ages and abilities, while also visually reconnecting it to the downtown area. The project will reestablish formal walkways between allées of trees, create new meandering pathways, restore significant structures and install interpretive signage to tell the story of the park, the Sulphur springs and their connection to Native Americans.

Revitalize Spring Park, honoring its historical significance and original design. The plan will ensure the park is welcoming, accessible, and engaging for people of all ages and abilities, while also visually reconnecting it to the downtown area. The project will reestablish formal walkways between allées of trees, create new meandering pathways, restore significant structures and install interpretive signage to tell the story of the park, the Sulphur springs and their connection to Native Americans. Revamp Cornerstone Commercial/Residential Mixed-Use Structure ($826,000): Renovate the exterior of the building, five apartments on the front side of the building, and the four street-level commercial spaces. All the renovated spaces will get new heating and LED lighting.

Renovate the exterior of the building, five apartments on the front side of the building, and the four street-level commercial spaces. All the renovated spaces will get new heating and LED lighting. Implement the Small Project Fund ($600,000): The Small Project Fund will provide financial support to small businesses and property owners within the Richfield NY Forward Area to help cover building renovations, business assistance and soft costs.

The Small Project Fund will provide financial support to small businesses and property owners within the Richfield NY Forward Area to help cover building renovations, business assistance and soft costs. Expand 140 Main Street for Co-Op Commercial Kitchen and New Apartments ($546,000): Construct a commercial kitchen to support the growth and expansion of the Richfield Springs Community Food Cooperative, the construction of three new apartment units and the rehabilitation of the building’s facade.

In the FY2025 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul made the “Pro-Housing Community” designation a requirement for cities, towns and villages to access up to $650 million in State discretionary programs, including the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and New York Forward. To date, more than 300 municipalities across the State have become certified. To further support localities that are doing their part to address the housing crisis, Governor Hochul is creating a $100 million Pro-Housing Supply fund for certified Pro-Housing Communities to assist with critical infrastructure projects necessary to create new housing, such as sewer and water infrastructure upgrades.

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are transforming communities across New York State by turning local visions into bold investments to generate place-based economic development. These projects will create new opportunities for businesses, support vibrant public spaces, and attract residents and visitors alike – laying the foundation for sustainable growth and stronger regional economies.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “All across this State, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are strategically prioritizing communities, growing economies with targeted awards, creating more housing opportunities that improve affordability for New Yorkers where it is most needed, and building on the diverse character of our neighborhoods. By working with local and municipal partners, these awards continue Governor Hochul's commitment to developing the full potential of our downtowns as economic drivers and attractive places to live.”

Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Larry Gilroy and Dr. Marion Terenzio said, “Strategic state investments like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward are more than just funding, they are also catalysts for local economic growth. The selected projects — focusing on broad improvements to our streetscapes, storefronts, services, and scenic parks — will have positive, long-lasting impacts not just in Herkimer, Boonville, and Richfield, but across the Mohawk Valley. NY Forward and DRI demonstrate that a productive partnership between the state and our region can strengthen local communities and empower them to reimagine an even more prosperous future."

Village of Herkimer Mayor Dana Sherry said, “This is an exciting moment for Herkimer as we begin to pave the way with new economic development, housing, education, artistic collaboration and historic renovation and embark on the long awaited revitalization of the Main St corridor. This will transform the way we do business by bringing excitement, new life, vibrant artistic expression and positive people and energy to our downtown. I am honored to receive this 10 million dollar grant award from Governor Hochul as it has been my number one goal and aspiration since the day I took office as Mayor in June 2023. Thank you, Governor, for recognizing Herkimer's untapped potential as a ‘Jewel with Many Facets.’ I would also like to thank my Co-Chairwoman, Dr Renee Shevat; a local businesswoman of distinction and vision, who shares the same passion for this village. Thank you to our esteemed Local Planning Committee consisting of local residents who dedicated their time and expertise to project selection, Alison Madmoune from Empire State Development, Stefan Lutter, our consultant from the Department of State, Lead Consultants from EDR; Lisa Nagel, Laura Lourenco, and Aiden McKibbin and Connor Hartnett from MRB Group. It was a pleasure to work with all of you. It's now time to roll up our sleeves and polish each of the facets of our new Diamond District as we reimagine and reinvent our Village of Herkimer.”

Village of Boonville Mayor Judith Dellerba said, “We are incredibly proud and grateful to accept the transformational projects to be included in the Village's recent $4.5 million NY Forward grant from Governor Hochul. This investment in the Village of Boonville is key for our village's future to create a vibrant, walkable downtown to attract new businesses, support local businesses and a welcoming space for residents and visitors. Most importantly, and critical to this community is that we will move forward in a way that preserves the historic charm and character that makes our village so special. We thank Governor Hochul and the NY Forward program for recognizing the potential of small communities like ours and for investing in a future where economic growth and quality of life go hand in hand.”

Richfield Town Supervisor Larry Frigault said, “I’d like to thank the Governor and her administration for recognizing Richfield’s potential. Our project sponsors will greet this news with great enthusiasm. Everyone is ready to continue the revitalization of Richfield which would not have been possible without this financial support.”

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for the future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects. The projects selected for funding from the SIP were identified as having the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State strengthen its economy, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI has awarded a total of $900 million to 91 communities across every region of the State.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through three rounds, the NY Forward program has awarded a total of $300 million to 60 communities across every region of the State.