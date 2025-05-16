Discover How AI-Powered, Fee-Free Cloud Mining Is Redefining Passive Crypto Income for Everyday Investors

Sydney, Australia, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin has officially surpassed the $100,000 milestone, setting a new all-time high. According to Coinbase , BTC is now trading above $104,500, gaining over 10% within a week. Meanwhile, President Trump’s move to postpone major tariff measures has further boosted investor sentiment, leading to a renewed influx of institutional capital into the expanding crypto market.

As enthusiasm builds, the CoinMarketCap Crypto Fear and Greed Index has remained deep in the “Extreme Greed” zone. But with rising volatility, many crypto investors are reconsidering traditional buy-and-hold strategies. Instead, they’re turning toward more automated and consistent ways to earn passive income—without needing to trade daily or monitor charts.

In response to this shift, cloud mining has rapidly gained traction. By removing the need for costly hardware and energy bills, it allows anyone to mine leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Litecoin from a browser or mobile device. Among the growing number of free cloud mining platforms, FioBit has emerged as one of the most trusted and profitable cloud mining options available. With AI-optimized contracts, transparent operations, and real-time earnings, FioBit is widely regarded as the best cloud mining platform for those seeking sustainable, hands-free income from crypto.

What Makes FioBit the Best Cloud Mining Platform Globally?

Global AI Cloud Mining Infrastructure

FioBit is recognized as the best cloud mining platform globally due to its advanced infrastructure and use of renewable energy. The company operates green-powered data centers across the U.S., Canada, Iceland, and Southeast Asia. These locations leverage wind, hydro, and geothermal sources to deliver 24/7 operational uptime with low environmental impact.

The platform’s proprietary AI engine dynamically distributes mining power across its network, optimizing performance and ensuring users receive the highest efficiency and potential daily profit. This global system eliminates regional limitations and offers consistent access to high-quality mining output.

Multi-Coin Crypto Mining

FioBit supports mining for the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, including:

Bitcoin (BTC) – the most valuable digital asset globally





– the most valuable digital asset globally Ethereum (ETH) – the foundation of smart contracts and DeFi





– the foundation of smart contracts and DeFi Dogecoin (DOGE) – the “people’s crypto” backed by Elon Musk





– the “people’s crypto” backed by Elon Musk Litecoin (LTC) – optimized for fast, low-cost transactions





This multi-asset mining capability allows users to diversify their holdings and reduce exposure to market fluctuations. Whether you're mining BTC or DOGE, FioBit delivers consistent earnings, helping users generate passive income from home with no technical setup.

Instant Daily Crypto Payouts

Receive your crypto rewards daily , enabling users to withdraw their earnings in under 30 minutes. Profits are available in BTC, DOGE, or USDT, and can also be reinvested directly into new contracts for compound growth. A real-time dashboard provides full visibility into all mining activity, supporting transparent earnings and user control.

U.S.-Regulated Security & Compliance

As a U.S.-regulated cloud mining provider, FioBit meets strict KYC and AML standards. The platform's multi-layered security framework includes:

Cold wallet storage to protect digital assets





to protect digital assets Two-factor authentication (2FA) for secure account access





for secure account access Immutable smart contracts for fair and automated revenue distribution





for fair and automated revenue distribution 24/7 network threat monitoring





Together, these features create a safe, stable, and compliant ecosystem where users can confidently earn long-term passive income in the crypto economy.

FioBit’s Flexible Cloud Mining Contracts





The following chart illustrates the potential profit you can achieve.





Investment Plans Contract Price Contract Term Potential Daily Return Potential Total Profits M63S+ 424Th/s $200 1 day (3.5%) $7.00 $7.00 Antminer L7 8.8Gh/s $600 2 days (2.8%) $16.80 $33.60 Antminer S21 Hyd 335Th/s $1,200 3 days (3.1%) $37.20 $111.60 Antminer L7 9.3Gh/s $3,600 5 days (3.5%) $126.00 $630.00 Antminer L7 9.5Gh/s $7,800 6 days (4.0%) $312.00 $1,872.00





Market Trends: Why Now Is the Right Time

Elon Musk’s recent tweet—“DOGE is still the people’s crypto”—sent shockwaves through the crypto community, instantly reigniting global interest in Dogecoin mining. Within just days, DOGE surged 18%, reflecting the coin’s enduring popularity and the impact of influencer-driven sentiment.

Source: CryptoDaily

In response, FioBit quickly optimized its platform to support high-efficiency DOGE mining, allowing users to seamlessly shift their automated mining contracts via AI smart routing. This flexibility ensures miners can instantly adapt to profitable market trends and maximize earnings without manual intervention.

Simultaneously, the recent Bitcoin halving reduced block rewards by 50%, ushering in a new era of scarcity and long-term value growth. As BTC becomes harder to obtain, more investors are turning to FioBit’s short-term mining contracts to secure daily crypto income with minimal volatility exposure.

Whether mining DOGE or BTC, FioBit offers users a hands-free way to generate passive crypto income—making it one of the best cloud mining platforms for capturing opportunity in today’s fast-moving digital asset economy.

Ready to Become the Next Crypto Millionaire Through Free Cloud Mining?

What if the path to wealth no longer required risky trades, expensive equipment, or full-time dedication?

With FioBit’s free cloud mining contracts, you can start building passive income from home without spending a dollar upfront. Whether you're new to crypto or simply looking for smarter ways to earn, FioBit puts you in control—allowing you to earn daily rewards in Bitcoin, Dogecoin, or Ethereum while the platform handles all the complexity behind the scenes.

Thousands have already joined this new generation of hands-free miners.

The only question left is—are you ready to become the next crypto millionaire?

Seamless Earnings with FioBit: Unlock Your $100 Welcome Reward!

Visit the official FioBit website and sign up for a free account



Claim your $100 trial mining contract – no upfront payment required



Start earning crypto every day – withdraw or reinvest anytime





No downloads, no technical skills. Just automated, AI-powered cloud mining.

Final Thoughts: Harnessing the Power of Free Cloud Mining with FioBit

Technology evolves. Markets shift. But those who position themselves early consistently reap the greatest rewards.

FioBit is not driven by hype or exaggerated claims. It stands out as one of the most profitable cloud mining platforms, combining regulatory compliance, full transparency, and AI-driven automation to help users earn passive crypto income with confidence.

As Bitcoin surges past $100,000 and the next major crypto growth cycle unfolds, now is the time to act. FioBit empowers users to tap into blockchain rewards effortlessly—making it widely recognized as the best cloud mining platform for those who want consistent daily earnings without the complexity.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

